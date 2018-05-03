Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Beauty product junkies, get excited: Tarte Cosmetics is running a one-day sale on custom beauty kits containing all the basics you need for a fresh-faced summer look. This is a sale you don’t want to miss—especially if you’re into natural cosmetics.

Today only, you can build your own beauty kit of Tarte products for just $63—that’s six full-size beauty essentials, plus a cute bag to carry it all in. (Tarte calls it a $208 value.) The custom kits include a makeup bag; a foundation; a concealer; a blush or highlighter; a lip color; an eyeliner or shadow; and a mascara.

All of Tarte’s products are formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, and gluten, so if you’re interested in natural cosmetics but haven’t made the switch, this is a great opportunity to take the all-natural plunge. There are at least three options for every piece of the beauty kit, with several vegan options, as well, so you can pick the formulas and application methods that work best for your routine. Most items are available in a wide range of skin tones.