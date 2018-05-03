This Natural Beauty Brand Is Having a Major Sale on Custom Kits
Just in time to stock up on new beauty finds for summer.
Beauty product junkies, get excited: Tarte Cosmetics is running a one-day sale on custom beauty kits containing all the basics you need for a fresh-faced summer look. This is a sale you don’t want to miss—especially if you’re into natural cosmetics.
Today only, you can build your own beauty kit of Tarte products for just $63—that’s six full-size beauty essentials, plus a cute bag to carry it all in. (Tarte calls it a $208 value.) The custom kits include a makeup bag; a foundation; a concealer; a blush or highlighter; a lip color; an eyeliner or shadow; and a mascara.
All of Tarte’s products are formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, and gluten, so if you’re interested in natural cosmetics but haven’t made the switch, this is a great opportunity to take the all-natural plunge. There are at least three options for every piece of the beauty kit, with several vegan options, as well, so you can pick the formulas and application methods that work best for your routine. Most items are available in a wide range of skin tones.
There are rules and restrictions, of course: All items are final sale, and you’re limited to one beauty kit per customer. You can also only select one of each item, so if you’re looking to re-stock on your favorite cosmetics, this sale might not be for you. If you’re looking to get a whole new look without spending a fortune, though, act now for a full beauty kit at a major discount—the sale ends tonight at midnight.