The Most Popular Summer Beauty Trends on Pinterest

Trends come and go (sometimes as quickly as a matter of months), so it can be hard to know what’s still “in” and what’s officially “out.” Luckily, Pinterest has firsthand insight on what people are falling in and out of love with and which trends are bubbling to the surface thanks to the thousands of users on the social platform. Each season we look to them to find out what is trending based on the top pins of their users from all around the world. For this summer season they highlighted eight beauty trends that are getting a lot of buzz—we rounded up a few our favorites that we’re definitely going to get behind. First, there’s an updated version of the go-to messy topknot—and don’t worry, you’re not seeing double. Or, are you looking for haircut inspiration? According to Pinterest it’s time to make the chop—just at your shoulder that is. A shorter ‘do is perfect for those warm summer months, but at shoulder length, you can still put it in a ponytail when you feel like it. Plus, there are even some skincare and makeup trends that you’ll want to keep in mind, too. A popular serum will make your skin brighter, while makeup for the gym is a possibility. Take a look at the trends to try on the next pages and just remember you heard it hear first (thanks, Pinterest!) when you start seeing space buns and shoulder length hairstyles on all your friends this summer.