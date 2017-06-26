The Most Popular Summer Beauty Trends on Pinterest
Shoulder-Length Hair
The summer heat is on, which means it’s the perfect time to chop your hair off. If you’re nervous about making a big change, you don’t have to go for a dramatic bob. This summer it’s all about keeping the length right at your shoulders with searches for the look up 50 percent from last year. The ones we love most skim the collarbone and have a beach wave, messy texture. The style is also very versatile in that it can be air-dried or styled really quickly, but it’s also still long enough to be pulled back into a ponytail.
Space Buns
That’s right, the trend you loved in the 90s or as a child is back. We love it as an update on the usual messy topknot. If you're a little intimated by the trendy ‘do, try it as two low buns first. All you need are four hair ties (clear or close to your hair color) and a bunch of hair pins. Pull hair up into two pigtails and secure tightly with a hair tie. Then twist each ponytail into a bun and secure with another hair tie. Pin any loose or stray hairs until they feel secure—test it by giving your head a shake. Pull some face framing strands out around your face so it’s not too perfect and voila!
No it’s not just for Halloween—blue lipstick is actually a beauty trend. We’ve seen it all over Pinterest in various shades from sky blue to inky indigo. It may look dramatic and eye-catching on beauty bloggers, but what about those who aren’t makeup mavens? You could end up looking like an Avatar or cartoon character, or you could end up looking edgy and cool. We decided to the try the trend ourselves to help you, our readers, figure out if it’s a trend you’d want to try. Real Simple editors of all ages gave it a try—watch the video to check out our verdict.
Mismatched Nails
Can’t decide on a color or nail art design? Who says you have to choose just one. The search for “mismatched nails” on Pinterest has risen 63 percent from last year. Whether it’s a variety of shades in a singular color (think ombré), or a mix of shapes (lines, dots, triangles, etc.) in the same color scheme, the options are endless. We love the idea of placing stars or another symbol in several colors in different places on each nail. Go for a modern finish by keeping the base bare and sealing with a clear topcoat. You can even include stickers or confetti for a fun twist.
Platinum Blonde
Move over sun-kissed, ombré strands, single process platinum blonde is the new hair color trending on Pinterest. And while we do love the look, hairstylists also want to remind their customers that it’s not for the faint of heart. Depending on your hair color it can take several trips to the salon before arriving at the perfect platinum (this is especially true for darker hues). Once you’re happy with the color, be sure to use a violet or platinum specific shampoo and conditioner (Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner, $24 each; sephora.com) to prevent your white locks from going brassy. And since bleaching your hair strips a lot of the moisture away, try to use a moisturizing hair mask (Redken Blonde Idol Mask, $21; ulta.com) at least once a week.
Vitamin C Serums
People have realized the skin benefits of vitamin C with searches for the term on Pinterest up 50 percent from last year. The powerhouse ingredient can brighten, firm, smooth, and may even prevent and treat UV damage. You’ll reap the most benefits if you use it in a serum as they are the most concentrated and potent formulas. A lot of vitamin C products are also coming in powder form now as they’re more stable that way and keep their potency longer than the liquid counterparts. It’s also an antioxidant and when layered underneath your sunscreen, it works hand in hand to block even more rays than when you just wear sunscreen alone.
Gym Makeup
With more and more people wanting to lead a healthier lifestyle, they are heading to the gym more. So it’s no surprise that some people are also concerned about their makeup for the gym. The term “gym makeup” has been searched 65 percent more than last year. You’re in luck because brands have caught on and many products now offer skin benefits or extra staying power. Sweat cosmetics was actually founded by professional athletes and provides hardworking, hypoallergenic products for women on-the-go. Don’t want to buy new products? Just remember to keep it light—tinted moisturizer, penciled brows, and mascara—and always cleanse after you’re done to prevent skin irritation or breakouts.