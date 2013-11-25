7 Smoky and Shimmery Makeup Products

By Real Simple
Updated December 17, 2015
Danny Kim
For a smoldering look, try a touch of charcoal (to create instant drama) or silver (for a soft sparkle) on the eyes or nails.
CoverGirl Flamed Out Shadow Pencil in Silver Flame

Get two-in-one versatility with a pencil that works as both a shadow and as a liner.

To buy: $6, drugstore.com.

Nars Eyeshadow in Namibia

For a subtle matte look, try this soft gray, which is pretty on its own but also makes the perfect base for a dramatic evening eye.

To buy: $25, narscosmetics.com.

Ready to Wear Line by Design Eyeliner in Slate

A fine tip lets you control how you apply this understated, serene charcoal eyeliner, so you get precisely the line (thick or thin) and look you’re after.

To buy: $18, hsn.com.

Stila Smudge Pot in Gray

Its gel formulation allows this shadow to stay put on the lid for a long-lasting, sultry effect. Bonus: You can use it as an eyeliner as well.

To buy: $20, stilacosmetics.com.

MAC Eyeshadow x 4 in Melt My Heart

One palette contains four shadows in coordinating tones of silver and gray that make it simple to contour and highlight.

To buy: $40, nordstrom.com.

JINSoon Nail Polish in Auspicious

Why let the moodiness end at your eyes? Gray-lavender polishes like this one have been spotted on trendy fingertips.

To buy: $18, net-a-porter.com.

E.L.F. Studio Baked Eyeshadow in Dusk

Brush on this silky shadow for a sweep of sheer shimmer on your lids.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.

Featured December 2013

By Real Simple