7 Smoky and Shimmery Makeup Products
CoverGirl Flamed Out Shadow Pencil in Silver Flame
Get two-in-one versatility with a pencil that works as both a shadow and as a liner.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
Nars Eyeshadow in Namibia
For a subtle matte look, try this soft gray, which is pretty on its own but also makes the perfect base for a dramatic evening eye.
To buy: $25, narscosmetics.com.
Ready to Wear Line by Design Eyeliner in Slate
A fine tip lets you control how you apply this understated, serene charcoal eyeliner, so you get precisely the line (thick or thin) and look you’re after.
To buy: $18, hsn.com.
Stila Smudge Pot in Gray
Its gel formulation allows this shadow to stay put on the lid for a long-lasting, sultry effect. Bonus: You can use it as an eyeliner as well.
To buy: $20, stilacosmetics.com.
MAC Eyeshadow x 4 in Melt My Heart
One palette contains four shadows in coordinating tones of silver and gray that make it simple to contour and highlight.
To buy: $40, nordstrom.com.
JINSoon Nail Polish in Auspicious
Why let the moodiness end at your eyes? Gray-lavender polishes like this one have been spotted on trendy fingertips.
To buy: $18, net-a-porter.com.
E.L.F. Studio Baked Eyeshadow in Dusk
Brush on this silky shadow for a sweep of sheer shimmer on your lids.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Featured December 2013