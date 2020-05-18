This Forever Sharp Lipstick Is a Game Changer for Small Lips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A lipstick that never loses its sharp point sounds too good to be true, so I tried it for myself.

I’m not a huge fan of lipstick. There, I’ve said it. I know it’s a bit of a taboo statement for a beauty editor to say, but it’s true. Not because I don’t think lip products are fun to experiment with (I love glosses!) but it’s just so dang hard for me to find a lipstick that works well with my lips.

Here's the problem: my mouth is very tiny. So tiny that orthodontists have to go look for the child-sized mouthguard whenever I visit the office. So tiny that when my friends and I once played a game to see how many marshmallows we could fit inside our mouth, I ranked last by a mile. And so tiny that lipsticks never stay inside the lines when I apply them—mainly because there isn’t a lot of surface area to work with.

Admittedly, lipsticks are makeup porn. There’s nothing more satisfying for a beauty lover than the sight of twisting up a brand new lipstick in the tube for the first time. But because of the nature of lipstick, that gorgeous and impeccable point will always wear down, and by the time you’re on your fourth or fifth application, it’s likely to have evolved into a not-so-satisfying nub.

So when I came across a lipstick that swore to never lose its point, like ever, I was highly intrigued. Because I need a fine point to draw my lipstick onto my very thin lips, extending the point is key for me when it comes to lipstick application. No matter how hard I try, the point will always inevitably wear and disappear, resulting in lost precision during application. Because of this, I usually end up using one lipstick a few times and tossing it when it loses its sharp point.

The concept behind eternally sharp lipstick comes from Sigma Beauty, and it’s dubbed the Infinity Point Lipstick. Sigma’s co-founder Simone Xavier says she was annoyed at how her favorite lipsticks always inevitably turn round. Thinking that it was weird that all lipsticks are produced this way, she set out to trademark her own design that eliminates this problem.

The key lies in a patented ridge on the back of the lipstick. The pigment is formulated into a teardrop shape that rises as you rotate the base. Unlike other lipsticks that spin as you twist, the lipstick simply rises straight up in the point shape.

“Different from regular lipsticks that start with a teardrop shape but change into a round shape with use, the Infinity Point Lipstick keeps its teardrop shape throughout use, and hence the point, until it ends,” Xavier explains. “Because the entire lipstick bullet is shaped like a teardrop, the point is maintained until the end.”

In addition to the innovative interior design, the lipsticks also feature a magnetic closure and a scratch-resistant glossy coat, so it can take a real beating when tossed around inside my purse.

The curve of the tip molds perfectly to the shape of my ultra-thin lips, meaning that I can apply without having to be annoyed at feathering and coloring outside the lines. I’m currently halfway into my favorite shade (Epiphany), and the point still looks the same as it did when I first opened it. The entire collection comes in four shades that vary from neutral to bold, so you’re bound to find a shade that matches your skin tone. The formula itself is solid, too—super hydrating and swipes on with a satin finish that doesn’t accentuate the dry patches on my lips.

If you’re also in the thin lip committee, these lipsticks are a serious game changer.