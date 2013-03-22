Trendy Sheer Clothing and Makeup

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Spring’s translucent makeup and see-through accents are subtly alluring—so you can be sexy and demure all at once. Sheer genius.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Let’s Skate

Jens Mortensen

Add a flattering pale wash of frosty petal eye shadow from lash line to brow.

To buy: $19, maccosmetics.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

R.J. Graziano Lucite-and-Crystal Earrings

Jens Mortensen

Sweep your hair into a loose chignon and let these earrings catch the light.

To buy: $45, rjgraziano.com for information.

3 of 6

Nordstrom Lip Gloss in Peony

Jens Mortensen

The beauty of glimmer pink lip gloss? It goes well with done-up eyes or a freshly scrubbed face.

To buy: $10, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Rebecca Taylor Silk Dress

Jens Mortensen

Gossamer panels on the front and back of this dress offer hints of skin without overexposure.

To buy: $550, rebeccataylor.com.

5 of 6

Clarins Multi-Eclat Mineral Loose Powder

Jens Mortensen

Cast yourself in a soft, dreamy glow with a bit of shimmery powder on your face and collarbone.

To buy: $35, clarins.com (in three shades).

6 of 6

Chan Luu Bracelet

Jens Mortensen

A beaded chiffon wraparound bracelet dances from your wrist like fairy dust.

To buy: $90, chanluu.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel