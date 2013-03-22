Trendy Sheer Clothing and Makeup
Spring’s translucent makeup and see-through accents are subtly alluring—so you can be sexy and demure all at once. Sheer genius.
MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Let’s Skate
Add a flattering pale wash of frosty petal eye shadow from lash line to brow.
To buy: $19, maccosmetics.com.
R.J. Graziano Lucite-and-Crystal Earrings
Sweep your hair into a loose chignon and let these earrings catch the light.
To buy: $45, rjgraziano.com for information.
Nordstrom Lip Gloss in Peony
The beauty of glimmer pink lip gloss? It goes well with done-up eyes or a freshly scrubbed face.
To buy: $10, nordstrom.com.
Rebecca Taylor Silk Dress
Gossamer panels on the front and back of this dress offer hints of skin without overexposure.
To buy: $550, rebeccataylor.com.
Clarins Multi-Eclat Mineral Loose Powder
Cast yourself in a soft, dreamy glow with a bit of shimmery powder on your face and collarbone.
To buy: $35, clarins.com (in three shades).
Chan Luu Bracelet
A beaded chiffon wraparound bracelet dances from your wrist like fairy dust.
To buy: $90, chanluu.com for stores.
