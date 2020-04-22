9 Refillable Beauty Products You’ll Actually Want to Keep Refilling

Image zoom Myro

It's no secret that the beauty industry produces (literal) tons of waste. According to Package Free, 70 percent of plastic packaging ends up in landfills, and a good amount of that is thanks to the cosmetics taking up space in your medicine cabinet. While living a completely zero-waste lifestyle is likely unachievable for most people, there are ways to live more sustainably and reduce how much waste you produce. Thankfully, refillable beauty products are becoming increasingly popular, and in honor of Earth Day on April 22, we're taking a look at some of our favorite sustainable beauty brands.

For most beauty lovers, it's pretty easy to get bored with the products that you already have. The cycle of constant launches makes it pretty tempting to invest in new goodies—even when you already have that exact shade of lipstick in your arsenal. (No judgment, I promise; I'm totally guilty of it, too.) Even though I'm lucky enough to have an entire walk-in closet full of beauty products and cosmetic tools that I've accumulated over the years, somehow I still have an unexplainable need to "restock" on things I "don't have."

Refillable products may seem intimidating because you don't want to be locked into wearing the same blush, lipstick, or fragrance every day, so start by switching out some of your everyday staples for refillable ones. There are body washes, deodorants, razors, and more that are easy substitutes for products that you're using on the daily. Plus, so many makeup products are coming out with interchangeable refills so you can switch out your eyeshadows or lipstick shades based on the look you're going for.

Check out some of the refillable beauty products below that you can start bringing into your routine. After all, sustainability doesn't have to mean boring—or any less glam than your usual self.