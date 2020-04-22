9 Refillable Beauty Products You’ll Actually Want to Keep Refilling
Less packaging, less waste.
It's no secret that the beauty industry produces (literal) tons of waste. According to Package Free, 70 percent of plastic packaging ends up in landfills, and a good amount of that is thanks to the cosmetics taking up space in your medicine cabinet. While living a completely zero-waste lifestyle is likely unachievable for most people, there are ways to live more sustainably and reduce how much waste you produce. Thankfully, refillable beauty products are becoming increasingly popular, and in honor of Earth Day on April 22, we're taking a look at some of our favorite sustainable beauty brands.
For most beauty lovers, it's pretty easy to get bored with the products that you already have. The cycle of constant launches makes it pretty tempting to invest in new goodies—even when you already have that exact shade of lipstick in your arsenal. (No judgment, I promise; I'm totally guilty of it, too.) Even though I'm lucky enough to have an entire walk-in closet full of beauty products and cosmetic tools that I've accumulated over the years, somehow I still have an unexplainable need to "restock" on things I "don't have."
Refillable products may seem intimidating because you don't want to be locked into wearing the same blush, lipstick, or fragrance every day, so start by switching out some of your everyday staples for refillable ones. There are body washes, deodorants, razors, and more that are easy substitutes for products that you're using on the daily. Plus, so many makeup products are coming out with interchangeable refills so you can switch out your eyeshadows or lipstick shades based on the look you're going for.
Check out some of the refillable beauty products below that you can start bringing into your routine. After all, sustainability doesn't have to mean boring—or any less glam than your usual self.
1
ColourPop Create Your Own Palette
There are a wide variety of refillable palettes to choose from, but what's amazing about the ColourPop one is how high-quality the powders are, especially considering how affordable it is. For $45, you can fill the entire palette with 24 eyeshadows or any combination of shadows, bronzers, highlighters, and blushes. Whether you're filling gaps in your eyeshadow collection or just want one easy palette that you can take with you anywhere, this refillable palette is the gift that keeps on giving.
To buy: $45; colourpop.com.
2
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
I know, I know. Le Labo fragrances are a serious investment. But not only can you invest in quality perfumes that are blended by their in-house experts, you can also get a discount when you refill your fave. An initial 100 milliliter bottle purchase will rack up to $280, and when you go into one of their stores to refill in person, you receive a 20 percent discount so it'll bring down the cost to $224. If you're not sure where to start, Santal 33—which has notes of cardamom, iris, violet, and smoky wood—is one of the brand's bestsellers.
To buy: $280; lelabofragrances.com.
3
Kjaer Weis Cream Foundation For Life
While one refillable palette is great, why not make all your palettes refillable? Kjaer Weis' entire line consists of refillable compacts that you can easily build an entire routine with. Start off with your choice of product in a "For Life" compact, and restock whenever you hit pan. This line is especially perfect for the beauty lover who usually taps on the same products every day, since the giant pans take awhile to get through.
To buy: $68; dermstore.com.
4
Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick
Points for chicest lipstick on any vanity definitely goes to this refillable one from Hourglass. The gold tapered tube is impossibly beautiful, and in 30 shades, you're bound to find at least a few that you absolutely love. The formula is a satin finish that easily glides onto the lips for a perfectly kissable pout. Buy one refillable bullet for $36, and each cartridge after that is just $22.
To buy: $36; sephora.com.
5
Myro Deodorant Refillable Case + Scent Pod
If there's any clean deodorant for you to sub into your routine, it's definitely this one. Myro exclusively makes deodorant that's vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and mineral-oil free, and it actually works. Your initial $10 purchase includes a refillable case and a scent pod of your choosing, and you can restock on the pods whenever you run out. They have a subscription service that prevents you from worrying about restocking, or you can just buy a new pod when you need to. Who knew that deodorant could be so cute—and so sustainable at the same time?
To buy: $10; mymyro.com.
6
Surratt Beauty Auto-Graphique Eyeliner
No beauty lover can live without an eyeliner in their collection, and luckily, this one from Surratt is more eco-friendly than most. Inspired by Japanese calligraphy pens, this brush tip liquid liner comes in both black and brown to complement any eye look you create. The initial purchase of the full product is definitely a little pricey for eyeliner, but considering that the tube and brush are meant to last forever—and each refill cartridge is only $18—it's definitely worth the investment.
To buy: $42; sephora.com.
7
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
I don't know about you, but I somehow go through so much body wash. I usually go to Costco to get the giant bottles, but there's an even better option that helps reduce waste. L'Occitane's cult-favorite Almond Shower Oil is definitely worth the investment, especially considering the fact that the bottle is refillable. The oil turns into a creamy lather when it comes into contact with water, making for a relaxing shower experience that transports you to your most treasured spa day. For your first purchase, buy the large bottle so that it can accommodate the entire refill package.
To buy: $42; loccitane.com.
8
Oui The People Rose Gold Single-Blade Razor
While refillable razors are nothing new, what's amazing about this one from Oui The People is that there are no plastic components involved. This rose gold razor is made of metal, feeling luxuriously heavy in the hand; it's a definite departure from your typical drugstore razor. The single blade is super gentle and helps prevent skin irritation or ingrown hairs, so you can leave your skin feeling silky smooth when you're finished. And with each 10-pack of blade refills only clocking in at $11, how can you beat the price? Pro tip: The only downside about this razor is that you can't travel with it because of the blade. (Don't try it—I learned the hard way.)
To buy: $75; ouithepeople.com.
9
Gelo Foaming Hand Soap Starter Kit
It's pretty common practice to refill a smaller decorative hand soap pump with a giant bottle from the grocery store, but Gelo has created something pretty unique. Instead of the typical giant bottle of liquid refill, Gelo soap comes in little water-activated pods (think something similar to dishwasher or laundry pods). The refill pods are made of a food-grade, water soluble film that is biodegradable. All you have to do is stick two of them in the bottle, fill water up to the line on the bottle, shake it up, and voila—you have your hand soap.
To buy: $7; geloproducts.com.