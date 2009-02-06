Flattering Pink Makeup

“A pink painted lip can really freshen your look,” says Markey. And the color options are endless. If it suits your personality, there are bright, hot pink lipsticks and matte stains that make a statement (wear them with mascara, a touch of blush, and little else on your face). If you want to stick with subtle, there’s a gamut of sheer shades and glosses that add just a kiss of color (pair them with stronger eye makeup or a bolder pink blush).



Those with fair skin can ease into bolder pinks with a peony-colored lipstick (1) or go for it with fuchsia (4―also striking on dark skin). Note: Colors are rarely as dramatic on lips as they appear in the tubes. Subtler pinkish brown shades look good on most. Consider your natural lip color and go one shade brighter or darker (2 and 5). Or try gloss (3) for a little color and shine.





Elizabeth Arden Color Intrigue Effects Lipstick in Pink Pink Shimmer, $20, elizabetharden.com. Shiseido Makeup Perfect Rouge Lipstick in Tourmaline, $25, sephora.com. Lorac Couture Shine Liquid Lipstick in Haute, $22, loraccosmetics.com. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté No. 10 in Provocative Pink, $34, yslbeautyus.com. Lipstick Queen Saint Lipstick in Saint Rose, $20, spacenk.com.