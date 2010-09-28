7 Picks for Halloween Faces
For Prepping Skin
If face paint is your go-to plan this year, apply a thin coat of Vaseline Petroleum Jelly to clean skin before slathering it on. The balm will keep skin from soaking up dyes, so you won't be left with telltale whisker marks the next morning.
To buy: $5 at drugstores.
For Stay-Put (but Temporary) Tattoos
Sketch designs near the eyes, on cheeks, and down the neck with a waterproof eyeliner such as Maybelline Unstoppable Smudge-Proof Waterproof Eyeliner. It's available in six shades and won't budge until you sweep it off with remover.
To buy: $7 at drugstores.
For Dark Nails
Black polish is traditional for Halloween vamps, but jade, navy, or plum will look sophisticated, not scary, the next day. Lacquer nails with Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Navy Baby this year.
To buy: $8 at drugstores.
For Fierce-Looking Eyes
Hard Candy Eye Tattoo Press-On Eye Shadow in Animal helps you achieve catlike cheetah and tiger effects in an instant. The intricate appliqué designs are made of 100 percent hypoallergenic, crease-proof mineral shadows and come with a brush and setting powder.
To buy: $10, walmart.com.
For Bold Lashes
Crystal-encrusted or feathered lashes, like POP Beauty Fantasy Lashes in Wonderland, add a dash of drama. And, thanks to glue that easily peels off, they can be used again and again.
To buy: $15, popbeauty.co.uk.
For a Hair Switch-Up
Temporary dyes can leave a tint even after they’re washed out. For no-commitment strands, attach clip-in extensions instead, such as Ricky's NYC Manic Panic Glam Strips. They come in a rainbow of bright neon shades.
To buy: $5, rickysnyc.com.
For Sophisticated Paints
Nix those thick, goopy clown greasepaints that leave skin feeling suffocated. Make Up For Ever 12 Flash Color Case contains an array of bold pigments that can be blended together and used on eyes, cheeks, and lips. It’s an investment, but it will last for many Halloweens to come.
To buy: $99, sephora.com.
