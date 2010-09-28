7 Picks for Halloween Faces

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Vaseline
For a budget-friendly and fun alternative to store-bought costumes, try using makeup to create your October 31st look. Face paint, false lashes, and hair extensions will have you looking festive in minutes.
For Prepping Skin

Vaseline

If face paint is your go-to plan this year, apply a thin coat of Vaseline Petroleum Jelly to clean skin before slathering it on. The balm will keep skin from soaking up dyes, so you won't be left with telltale whisker marks the next morning.

To buy: $5 at drugstores.

For Stay-Put (but Temporary) Tattoos

Maybelline

Sketch designs near the eyes, on cheeks, and down the neck with a waterproof eyeliner such as Maybelline Unstoppable Smudge-Proof Waterproof Eyeliner. It's available in six shades and won't budge until you sweep it off with remover.

To buy: $7 at drugstores.

For Dark Nails

Sally Hansen

Black polish is traditional for Halloween vamps, but jade, navy, or plum will look sophisticated, not scary, the next day. Lacquer nails with Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Navy Baby this year.

To buy: $8 at drugstores.

For Fierce-Looking Eyes

Walmart

Hard Candy Eye Tattoo Press-On Eye Shadow in Animal helps you achieve catlike cheetah and tiger effects in an instant. The intricate appliqué designs are made of 100 percent hypoallergenic, crease-proof mineral shadows and come with a brush and setting powder.

To buy: $10, walmart.com.

For Bold Lashes

POP Beauty

Crystal-encrusted or feathered lashes, like POP Beauty Fantasy Lashes in Wonderland, add a dash of drama. And, thanks to glue that easily peels off, they can be used again and again.

To buy: $15, popbeauty.co.uk.

For a Hair Switch-Up

Ricky's

Temporary dyes can leave a tint even after they’re washed out. For no-commitment strands, attach clip-in extensions instead, such as Ricky's NYC Manic Panic Glam Strips. They come in a rainbow of bright neon shades.

To buy: $5, rickysnyc.com.

For Sophisticated Paints

Make Up For Ever

Nix those thick, goopy clown greasepaints that leave skin feeling suffocated. Make Up For Ever 12 Flash Color Case contains an array of bold pigments that can be blended together and used on eyes, cheeks, and lips. It’s an investment, but it will last for many Halloweens to come.

To buy: $99, sephora.com.

Do you have a makeup pick you like to use for costumes? Tell us here.

