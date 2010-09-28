7 Picks for Halloween Faces

Nix those thick, goopy clown greasepaints that leave skin feeling suffocated. Make Up For Ever 12 Flash Color Case contains an array of bold pigments that can be blended together and used on eyes, cheeks, and lips. It’s an investment, but it will last for many Halloweens to come.

To buy: $99, sephora.com.

