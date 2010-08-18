6 Picks for Natural-Looking Makeup
For a Fresh Glow
Swirl your largest powder brush in Guerlain’s Terracotta Sheer Bronzing Powder, to get a combination of matte neutrals and pearly pinks and to give skin a healthy flush. Available in two shades.
To buy: $50, nordstrom.com.
For Almost Bare Lips
Apply Anastasia’s HydraFull Gloss in Barely for a subtle shine and tint. The jojoba oil and shea butter make this formula super moisturizing, yet not sticky.
To buy: $21, anastasia.net.
For a Wash of Color
Use any of the four shades in Clinique’s Surge Eye Shadow Quad, in Spicy, to create a natural, everyday look. Use them individually, or try layering for more intensity.
To buy: $25.50, clinique.com.
For Framing Your Eyes
Dot Dior Crayon Eyeliner in Elegant Taupe in between your lashes for natural-looking definition. Use the smudger tip to help blend out the matte beige color.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
For Darker Lashes
The mineral pigments in Tarte 4 Day Stay Lash Stain seal lashes with a jet-black waterproof tint that lasts for 96 hours straight. Its flake-free formula keeps lashes soft and flexible with vitamin B derivatives.
To buy: $18, sephora.com.
For Nude Nails
Polish fingers with a coat of SpaRitual Nail Lacquer in It’s A Breeze. This creamy, light peach polish is vegan and free of DBP, formaldehyde, and toluene. Plus the non-slip grip cap ensures a steady hand.
To buy: $10, skinstore.com.
