6 Picks for Natural-Looking Makeup

By Sarah DiGiulio and Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated April 07, 2011
Go au naturale with these subtle tints for lips, eyes, nails, and skin.
For a Fresh Glow

nordstrom.com

Swirl your largest powder brush in Guerlain’s Terracotta Sheer Bronzing Powder, to get a combination of matte neutrals and pearly pinks and to give skin a healthy flush. Available in two shades.

To buy: $50, nordstrom.com.

For Almost Bare Lips

anastasia.net

Apply Anastasia’s HydraFull Gloss in Barely for a subtle shine and tint. The jojoba oil and shea butter make this formula super moisturizing, yet not sticky.

To buy: $21, anastasia.net.

For a Wash of Color

clinique.com

Use any of the four shades in Clinique’s Surge Eye Shadow Quad, in Spicy, to create a natural, everyday look. Use them individually, or try layering for more intensity.

To buy: $25.50, clinique.com.

For Framing Your Eyes

Dior

Dot Dior Crayon Eyeliner in Elegant Taupe in between your lashes for natural-looking definition. Use the smudger tip to help blend out the matte beige color.

To buy: $28, sephora.com.

For Darker Lashes

Tarte

The mineral pigments in Tarte 4 Day Stay Lash Stain seal lashes with a jet-black waterproof tint that lasts for 96 hours straight. Its flake-free formula keeps lashes soft and flexible with vitamin B derivatives.

To buy: $18, sephora.com.

For Nude Nails

Skin Store

Polish fingers with a coat of SpaRitual Nail Lacquer in It’s A Breeze. This creamy, light peach polish is vegan and free of DBP, formaldehyde, and toluene. Plus the non-slip grip cap ensures a steady hand.

To buy: $10, skinstore.com.

