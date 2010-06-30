How To: Organize Your Makeup (RS.com)
In your morning rush to get ready, you don’t have the time (or the patience) to root around in a makeup bag for the perfect shade of lipstick. Use the organizing technique in this video to get a beautiful start to every day.
What You Need
- makeup (in makeup bag), acrylic organizing trays (and/or totes)
Follow These Steps
- Empty makeup bag
Dump contents on a flat, color-safe surface, such as a bathroom counter.
- Evaluate makeup
Keep only what you are really going to use. Discard any old, expired, or broken items. In general, mascara and liquid eyeliner expires after three to four months; eye and lip pencils, three to five years; lipstick and lip gloss, two to three years; and foundation, about two years.
- Place in organizing trays
Keep items together: all eye shadows, all lip liners, all blushes, and so on. Consider a pencil organizer to keep brushes upright and easy to access or a vanity tote if you’d like to move cosmetics from room to room.
- Store lipsticks upright
Since you can see their names, you’ll choose the one you want at a glance.