This $15 Cleansing Towel Replaced My Disposable Makeup Wipes for Good

I know I can't be the only one who's suffered from irritated skin due to the harsh chemicals found in disposable makeup wipes. Now that I've found a clean and sustainable alternative, I'm here to share my secret: I switched out my old wipes for a reusable makeup remover towel.
NXN Beauty's Makedown by Tassi Reusable Makeup Remover Towel is made with hypoallergenic microfiber that's incredibly soft and easy to use, and it even features a cheetah-print hand pocket as a stylish added bonus. It's available on Amazon for just $15, making it a swap that will save you money in the long run—especially when you consider how much single-use makeup removal options add up over time.
Unlike disposable makeup wipes, this towel doesn't require any soap or harsh chemicals. All you have to do is rinse it with warm water, and it will wipe away all your makeup in just a few minutes without that scratchy feeling of a traditional washcloth. But don't worry, it can exfoliate your skin, too. While the cleansing side of the towel is that soft microfiber, the other is made with a slightly rougher material to exfoliate and get rid of any dead skin cells and stubborn buildup (I find this particularly helpful on days when I wear full coverage foundation).
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
To be honest, I was a little skeptical at first—I've never had any luck removing all of my makeup with facial cleanser, let alone just a towel and some water. But to say I was pleasantly surprised is an understatement. I've been using this towel for more than three months now, and I can confidently say I'll never go back to using anything else. Not only does it feel nice on my skin when I'm using it, but I've also noticed a big difference in the way my skin feels after I take off my makeup. Instead of looking red and feeling irritated, it feels soft, smooth, and clean, which in turn makes doing the rest of my skincare routine a lot more enjoyable.
After I'm done removing my makeup, I thoroughly rinse the towel, and each week I clean it in the sink with a little bit of facial cleanser and warm water. I haven't tried it myself, but it seems durable enough to go through the gentle cycle in a washing machine.
I also can't forget to mention how compact and easy this cloth is to travel with. It folds up nicely to fit in my toiletry bag, so I don't have to resort back to washcloths and disposable makeup wipes while I'm on the road. I never knew there was an alternative to disposable wipes and rough washcloths until I came across the Makedown by Tassi towel, and I couldn't be happier with the results. I've been raving about it to all of my beauty-obsessed friends who now love it just as much as I do, and I decided the rest of the world needed to hear about it, too.