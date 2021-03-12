This $15 Cleansing Towel Replaced My Disposable Makeup Wipes for Good

To be honest, I was a little skeptical at first—I've never had any luck removing all of my makeup with facial cleanser, let alone just a towel and some water. But to say I was pleasantly surprised is an understatement. I've been using this towel for more than three months now, and I can confidently say I'll never go back to using anything else. Not only does it feel nice on my skin when I'm using it, but I've also noticed a big difference in the way my skin feels after I take off my makeup. Instead of looking red and feeling irritated, it feels soft, smooth, and clean, which in turn makes doing the rest of my skincare routine a lot more enjoyable.