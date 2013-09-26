6 Ways to Refresh Your Look for Fall

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 29, 2014
sephora.com
Start the season with a fresh new look, whether it’s a bold shade for your lips or an even bolder one for your hair.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Sephora Collection Temporary Ombre Hair Mascara

sephora.com

Feeling a bit wild? This mascara-like hair coloring lets you have a little ombré fun—on a very temporary basis. Stroke on one of the three shades, let it dry, then brush through for eye-catching color that will wash away with your next shampoo.

To buy: $14, sephora.com.

Featured October 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Clairol Natural Instincts Rich Color Crème

drugstore.com

If it’s allover color—and a more intense change—you’re looking for, try this gentle but effective non-ammonia formula. The kit comes with everything you need, from dye to conditioner, to color your hair in minutes. Available in eight shades.

To buy: $8, drugstore.com.

3 of 6

Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick in Anarchy

beauty.com

No matter how many times fuchsia has a moment (like now), the purply hot-pink shade always seems fresh and surprising. UrbanDecay’s version works on any skin tone.

To buy: $22, sephora.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Smashbox Fade to Black Waterproof Shadow Liner

beauty.com

As your less-is-more approach to summer makeup slowly gives way to something a bit more refined and dramatic, give this two-in-one product a go. Try it as a liner for a cat-eye look, or across the lid as a bold shadow. Also available in Black Gold.

To buy: $22, beauty.com.

5 of 6

Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow in Kitten

sephora.com

You may prefer to keep the drama off your eyes, thank you very much, but your shadow can still be a game changer. Though the shade here is low-key its shimmer gives eyes noticeable sparkle; the included primer gives it staying power.

To buy: $32, sephora.com.

6 of 6

Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray

oribe.com

You may have left the beach, but your hair doesn’t need to know that. Spritz on this texturizing spray to give your locks the sort of tousled, bouncy waves that generally come courtesy of sand and surf, and hold on to summer for just a little longer.

To buy: $19.50, oribe.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rosa Casoni