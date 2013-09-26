6 Ways to Refresh Your Look for Fall
Sephora Collection Temporary Ombre Hair Mascara
Feeling a bit wild? This mascara-like hair coloring lets you have a little ombré fun—on a very temporary basis. Stroke on one of the three shades, let it dry, then brush through for eye-catching color that will wash away with your next shampoo.
To buy: $14, sephora.com.
Featured October 2013
Clairol Natural Instincts Rich Color Crème
If it’s allover color—and a more intense change—you’re looking for, try this gentle but effective non-ammonia formula. The kit comes with everything you need, from dye to conditioner, to color your hair in minutes. Available in eight shades.
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
Urban Decay Revolution Lipstick in Anarchy
No matter how many times fuchsia has a moment (like now), the purply hot-pink shade always seems fresh and surprising. UrbanDecay’s version works on any skin tone.
To buy: $22, sephora.com.
Smashbox Fade to Black Waterproof Shadow Liner
As your less-is-more approach to summer makeup slowly gives way to something a bit more refined and dramatic, give this two-in-one product a go. Try it as a liner for a cat-eye look, or across the lid as a bold shadow. Also available in Black Gold.
To buy: $22, beauty.com.
Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow in Kitten
You may prefer to keep the drama off your eyes, thank you very much, but your shadow can still be a game changer. Though the shade here is low-key its shimmer gives eyes noticeable sparkle; the included primer gives it staying power.
To buy: $32, sephora.com.
Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray
You may have left the beach, but your hair doesn’t need to know that. Spritz on this texturizing spray to give your locks the sort of tousled, bouncy waves that generally come courtesy of sand and surf, and hold on to summer for just a little longer.
To buy: $19.50, oribe.com.
