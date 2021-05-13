Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

On this week's episode of Simply, host Haley Cairo shares her secret for makeup that looks completely natural—and like you're not even wearing any makeup.

Try This Easy Natural Everyday Makeup Routine (That Never Feels Cakey)

As we're starting to step away from the Zoom calls and back out into society, your makeup routine may need a refresh. And Simply host Haley Cairo may have the perfect natural makeup routine that looks like you—only enhanced.

Rather than a heavy foundation, Haley opts for a softer, multifunctional primer lotion that includes SPF to help simplify her daily routine. A soft pink concealer helps smooth away dark circles, without creating an unnatural look beneath the eye.

Bronzer, applied to the areas where the sun would normally hit her skin, adds a sun-kissed glow. Dabs of blush and highlighter help soften and highlight cheekbones and her eyes, while a light hand with the brow pencil and shadow bring definition to the eyes without looking overdone.

Try some of these products to help you get the look.