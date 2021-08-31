This Combination Foundation and Concealer Stick Has Completely Simplified My Beauty Routine
Whether you're a beauty lover or makeup minimalist, one essential product in any cosmetic bag is a stick foundation. Bonus points if it works as a concealer too. Luckily, we found a multi-purpose product that has a moisturizing, lightweight feel, buildable coverage, and is vegan and cruelty free. You'll want to add it to your makeup bag ASAP.
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick from Merit is one of the easiest-to-use makeup products I've ever tested. And this is coming from someone who often resists wearing foundation or face makeup in general due to the fear of not being able to blend it properly, resulting in an unnatural look.
With its lightweight, hydrating formula that genuinely melts into the skin when you blend (without settling into lines or creasing) and buildable coverage, this complexion stick is versatile enough to take the place of various items in your cosmetic bag. It's available in 20 shades, and each one includes helpful notes about undertones and photos of the product on models, so it's impressively easy to find your correct shade while shopping online.
To buy: $38; sephora.com, meritbeauty.com
My favorite way to use the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick is to draw triangular shapes underneath my eyes, and blend it out with a damp makeup sponge, working upwards to cover any darkness and discoloration while giving a lifted look to my face. I'll also add various dots of the product where I feel I need extra coverage, including on breakouts. It also blends well with Merit's Brush No. 1 Tapered Blending Brush, especially when you add a setting powder as a finishing touch.
But don't take it from me—hundreds of shoppers on Sephora and Merit's websites rave about this product. "[It blends] like butter into my skin," one shopper wrote. "It feels like I put nothing on, but [my] skin tone evens out immediately and doesn't look dry. This makes me look like I'm having a perfectly clear skin day as opposed to wearing makeup."
Another shopper said this product is "the best foundation stick I've ever tried." They continued, "I love how natural it looks, and how [quick] it is to do my entire face."
If you're looking for an easy-to-use product to incorporate into your makeup routine for a genuine "five minute face," the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick is a great place to start. It's certainly earned a spot in my everyday regimen.