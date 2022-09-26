Style Makeup Merit Beauty's New Bronze Balm Gave Me Instant Cheekbones in One Swipe You can’t go wrong with the buildable, minimalist formula. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: meritbeauty.com During the pandemic, I adopted a more minimalist beauty routine that would help me look polished during Zoom meetings without too much fuss, but I still felt naked without a rock-steady bronzer by my side. Typically, I go for powder bronzers in the spring and summer, but now that it's getting cooler, I've been searching for a richer formula. As someone with a round face shape, I need a bronzer that will sculpt and warm my complexion without fading throughout the day. Merit Beauty continually stands out as a clean and carefully curated brand, so when I heard it was launching a Bronze Balm last month, I knew I needed to try it. The already internet-beloved bronzer crayon comes in five shades for fair to deep skin tones; I received a sample of Merit Beauty's Bronze Balm in clay (an ecru-bisque shade) to test. meritbeauty.com To buy: $30; meritbeauty.com. As soon as I applied the vegan Bronze Balm, I noticed how creamy it felt against my skin due to the moisture-locking vitamin E and fatty acids—it was also formulated without acne-triggering ingredients. It was easily buildable and very forgiving, making it impossible to over-apply. While I tried blending the bronzer with a sponge and brush, I found it looked best when I diffused it into my skin using my fingers. With its unique oval shape, I had no trouble gliding it under my cheekbones and around my jaw and forehead to add depth. One swipe was all I needed to add a subtle wash of color to my face. The satin-matte finish and neutral undertone made it look natural, whether I wore it with just my sunscreen or over my favorite skin tint. Even though the formula is more on the translucent side, I was pleasantly surprised that it didn't streak or disappear after hours of wear. I had no trouble fitting the compact stick in my purse or makeup bag, but with its exceptionally beautiful packaging, I was even happy to display it on my desk and vanity. I finally understand why shoppers dubbed it "a must-have for everyday makeup." After a few weeks, I'm still reaching for it, and it's earned its place in my beauty arsenal when I need to look glam in a pinch. If you're looking for a dependable bronzer that will give you a fresh glow without ever having to step foot in the sun, you won't be disappointed with Merit Beauty's Bronze Balm. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit