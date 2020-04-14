This Anti-Aging Concealer Erases Dark Circles—and It's Only $7 Right Now

There are so many anti-aging products on the market with too-good-to-be-true claims. So when we find something that’s affordable and has thousands of shoppers standing behind it, we know it’s actually worth trying. Enter this anti-aging concealer from Maybelline that’s perfect for covering up—and treating—dark circles under your eyes. The best part? It’s on sale at Ulta right now.

Included in Ulta’s Spring Haul Event, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer is currently discounted by 30 percent, bringing its price down to just $7. It has an average 4.2-star rating across over 3,200 reviews on Ulta. Shoppers rave about how easy it is to apply, with tons of people pointing out that it blends well and goes on super smooth. Dozens of customers call it their “go-to” concealer, and one deemed it the best drugstore option out there.

Not only does the super-creamy concealer actually cover up your dark circles, but it also acts as an anti-aging treatment. The formula contains Haloxyl, which is made of four different peptides that work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and discolored spots (like dark circles).

That means it’ll make the skin under your eyes look brighter for an overall more refreshed look without feeling cakey. While customers say that a little goes a long way, the concealer does offer buildable coverage if you need more. “The coverage is so moisturizing and natural that I haven't worn any foundation since I started using this product,” said one shopper. “I’ve also found that it doesn't settle into my pores or fine lines at all.”

Even though Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind concealer is meant to cover dark circles, some shoppers say they’ve found success at using it to cover up pimples, scars, and rosacea—on both dry, flakey skin and oily, stressed-out skin. “I can't begin to describe how much this product has changed my life,” raved one person.

It’s available in 18 different shades, including a brightener (like a highlighter) and a neutralizer (to help cover super dark spots). It has a built-in sponge applicator, so you don’t even need to worry about using your fingers or bringing a brush.

Ready to give this anti-aging concealer a try yourself? Shop it at Ulta now while it’s still discounted—the sale ends on April 18!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer

To buy: $7 (was $10); ulta.com.