The $6 Drugstore Foundation I Swear by for Flawless Skin

It evenly conceals my most pesky blemishes.

By Samantha Peters
Updated May 03, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Walmart

While achieving a flawless complexion is definitely a priority for me, spending a good chunk of my paycheck on pricey foundations is not. That’s because even after investing in countless high-end formulas, I’ve found that many of them are too cakey, too drying, or simply don’t match my skin tone (no, an orange-tinged jawline isn’t quite the look I’m going for). Thankfully, I discovered Maybelline’s Fit Me foundation while perusing my local drugstore makeup aisle, and I was anything but disappointed with its results.

Offering full, natural-looking coverage, the foundation strategically hides (read: practically erases) any kind of blemish—breakouts, dark marks, uneven tone, you name it—with just a few easy-to-blend drops. It’s also available in 40 different shades and two different finishes (Matte + Poreless and Dewy + Smooth for dry to oily complexions), so you can avoid unwanted discoloration as well as midday shine or flakiness.

Believe it or not, this miracle in a bottle is available for as little as $6 at a variety of retailers. Nab yours now for your most impeccable skin yet.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com