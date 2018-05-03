The $6 Drugstore Foundation I Swear by for Flawless Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While achieving a flawless complexion is definitely a priority for me, spending a good chunk of my paycheck on pricey foundations is not. That’s because even after investing in countless high-end formulas, I’ve found that many of them are too cakey, too drying, or simply don’t match my skin tone (no, an orange-tinged jawline isn’t quite the look I’m going for). Thankfully, I discovered Maybelline’s Fit Me foundation while perusing my local drugstore makeup aisle, and I was anything but disappointed with its results.

Offering full, natural-looking coverage, the foundation strategically hides (read: practically erases) any kind of blemish—breakouts, dark marks, uneven tone, you name it—with just a few easy-to-blend drops. It’s also available in 40 different shades and two different finishes (Matte + Poreless and Dewy + Smooth for dry to oily complexions), so you can avoid unwanted discoloration as well as midday shine or flakiness.