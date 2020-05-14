How to Do Your Makeup If You'll Be Wearing a Face Mask

Sunscreen is a must, but you’ll want to keep your face makeup as light as possible since foundations can smudge and transfer onto your face mask. Bartlett recommends a lightweight BB cream with an SPF already built in. “If you can, wear less, and if you have to, wear long wear!” adds Phillips. “I love Sephora’s 10-Hour Wear Foundation ($20; sephora.com) because it can adapt to your desired coverage and is non-comedogenic.”

After that, conceal only where needed, paying special attention right under the eyes in the most hollow part of the eye socket. Use a light but buildable concealer (bonus points if it’s waterproof!) and press the formula into the skin for a more natural effect, advises Bartlett.