We Tested 32 Timesaving Beauty Sticks—Here Are the 6 Best

Take a trip through your makeup bag. I’m guessing it is bursting at the seams with one too many foundation bottles, four to five different balms of some sort, at least two mascaras, and do not get me started on brows. The sides are probably forever stained thanks to a major spill incident (or three), and no matter how hard you scrub, the remnants insist on leaving their mark. No, I am not a clairvoyant, but I am a woman far too often on the go and out of time. My cosmetics bag (and the contents inside) is just one of the many casualties I often leave behind in my getting-out-of-the-door-on-time wake.