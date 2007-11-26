Makeup Shades That Look Great on Everyone
Victor Schrager
Finding the right product is easy with this guide to colors that work with all skin tones.
Universal Shades for Eyes
- Green
“Stick to mossy shades,” says New York City makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. Those with yellow and brown tones are wearable for fair and dark skins alike.
- Navy
“Look for a navy with royal blue tones in it,” says Los Angeles makeup artist Karen Kawahara. “This gives a smoky look on light skins, and it’s dense enough for dark ones.”
- Nude
A buttery, yellow-toned color with a translucent texture allows natural coloring to show through, which is key to making a shade like this universally flattering.
- Brown
For the most wearable choice, pick a brown that has a touch of warmth to it. This one looks natural on dark and olive skin and subtly contrasts fairer complexions.
- Gold
Pick golds that are bronzy, like this, and not too yellow, says Los Angeles makeup artist Tina Turnbow. Tones that are too yellow make all skins look sallow.
- Gray
Gray is an unexpected alternative to black. Use iridescent versions that reflect light. Shades like this one give fair skin depth and look beautiful on darker skin.
Universal Shades for Lips
- Coral
Coral blends orange (a warm color) and pink (a cooler color) together, so it acts as a neutral.
- Red
Every woman can wear true fire-engine red. This creates a dramatic look on ivory complexions and a softer effect on brown ones.
- Nude
Turnbow suggests a peach with some yellow in it, which lets your natural lip color show through.
- Brown
“Look for a color that combines brown and pink,” says makeup artist Karen Kawahara. It looks natural on dark and light complexions.
- Berry
If it's got a sheer texture like this one, it works on everyone. The lighter your skin, the less you need.
- Pink
A pink like this one "is transparent enough to pump up every natural lip color,” says makeup artist Tina Turnbow.
Universal Shades for Cheeks
- Bronze
The mix of tones adds dimension to all complexions.
- Pink
Choose a pink with an earthy tone. A brown base makes it neutral and echoes a natural flush on all skin tones.
- Brown
Buckle likes rose-tinted versions like the one shown here: "Fair complexions need just a bit. Women with darker skin can use more."
- Mauve
One with a translucent texture lets your skin color show through. Blend more for a softer look; blend less and the color has more kick.
- Coral
A sheer stain in coral is a favorite of Kawahara's: "It brightens up dark skin and gives fair complexions a boost."
