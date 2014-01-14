10 Smart Makeup Products We Love
Manna Kadar Cosmetics Transfix
Turn any powder eye shadow into liquid liner: Just drag the brush (filled with a moisturizing sealant) across the shadow and presto! A dramatic liner with serious staying power.
To buy: $19, blush.com.
D.J.V. Beautenizer Fiberwig Mascara
Choosing a mascara often requires compromise. It either lengthens or curls, thickens or has staying power. But Beautenizer Fiberwig does it all—and then some. Its polymers and fibers encase lashes to make them longer, thicker, and shapelier. And it resists smudging, but unlike other water-resistant formulas, it rinses off easily.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
DeVita Prime Corrective
For flawless makeup application, you need to start with a smooth canvas. This paraben-free matte gel helps fill in pores and fine lines with a nongreasy and soothing coconut-oil blend that gives even acne-prone skin a superior texture.
To buy: $28, devitaskincare.com.
Lipstick Queen Hello Sailor Lipstick
It may look all Addams Family in the tube, but this shade is actually a flattering-to-everyone sheer blackberry that makes teeth look whiter and skin look brighter. Plus, it hydrates and plumps lips with vitamin E. Use it alone or over another color to give it a plum tinge.
To buy: $25, lipstickqueen.com.
Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes
Take your look from professional to party animal in a blink with one of these pencils. They’re easy to grasp, wear like iron, and can be used as a liner, smudged into creases, or applied as a wash all over the lids. In 12 shades, from beige to plum.
To buy: $17 each, clinique.com.
Benefit Fine-One-One Cheek and Lip Color
Sometimes products designed for lips and cheeks don’t quite flatter both (the shade is too dull as lipstick or too bright as blush). Enter this creamy stick, which contains three rosy hues. Pat them on separately or blend them together for a believable allover glow.
To buy: $30, benefitcosmetics.com.
Bite Beauty Contour Lip Liner
Your lip color will never stray again: Use this pencil’s beveled point (which stays sharp without sharpening) to precisely trace and fill in lips. Its slight angle helps to control color placement. Available in six shades.
To buy: $24 each, sephora.com.
Josie Maran Cosmetics Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelée
Infused with the health beverage du jour, these cheek colors offer a hybrid formula that spreads like a cream, builds like a gel, and lasts as long as a stain (14 hours). And, like the drink, they’re nice and hydrating. Available in six shades.
To buy: $22 each, sephora.com.
Bobbi Brown Retouching Powder
Make skin imperfections disappear: Brush your desired shade over a bare face or foundation. The white brightens; the pink counters sallowness; the yellow reduces redness; the peach and the brown warm; and the rose adds a flush.
To buy: $36 each, bobbibrown.com.
Pop Beauty Plump Pout
Remember that 1970s back-pocket comb? It’s baaack! Kind of. Pop Beauty Plump Pout is a nearly flat lip gloss that slips neatly into your jeans (stonewashed or otherwise). Despite its slim shape, it holds a respectable .3 ounce of creamy lip color, which contains plumping peptides. Available in four shades.
To buy: $16, ulta.com.
