Finding the right foundation for your unique skin type and complexion will be a trial and error process—and completely worth it. "When trying out a new foundation in a department store, wear it for a few hours and check it out in natural daylight to see how it settles," Silver says. "Cakey? Try again. Looks natural? It’s a winner." A powder foundation, like Laura Mercier Mineral Pressed Powder SPF 15 ($42, sephora.com), is best for oily skin; sweep it on with a fluffy brush for a soft finish. For dry skin, apply liquid foundation or a tinted moisturizer with a slightly damp sponge (try Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, ($46, sephora.com). If you have normal or combination skin, "use the formulation you feel most comfortable in," says Silver.



A trick she likes, especially for women who shy away from foundation altogether for fear that it will settle into (and highlight) fine lines: "To sheer out a foundation that feels too opaque, mix it on the back of your hand with a drop of moisturizer to create your own customized tinted moisturizer."