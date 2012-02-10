New Beauty and Makeup Ideas
Beauty for Real Illuminating Makeup
How many times have you been in the dark, literally, when trying to put on makeup? Beauty for Real Illuminating Makeup can show you the light. Each product has an LED built into the cap, so you can apply or reapply wherever, whenever. (Lip gloss is pictured here; the line also includes mascara and nail polish.)
To buy: $22; beautyforreal.com.
Jonathan Product Green Rootine Dry Shampoo
If your scalp is greasy by 4 p.m. you may wish you could wash your wilted hair and start over. Jonathan Product Green Rootine Dry Shampoo is the next best thing. The portable brush-on applicator is packed with oil-absorbing powder for freshening on the go.
To buy: $19, jonathanproduct.com.
Kai Body Buffer
Step aside, soap on a rope. An ingenious new cleanser comes with no strings attached. The tropical-flower–scented Kai Body Buffer is a hypoallergenic exfoliating sponge infused with a formula that cleanses and moisturizes. One puff (two are shown here) lasts for about 30 showers.
To buy: $40 for two, barneys.com.
Rita Hazan Foaming Color Gloss
You love your freshly colored locks, but after a few days they start to look a hair off: dull, orangey, or not blond enough. Rita Hazan Foaming Color Gloss can fix that. First pick the foam that suits your needs. (The yellow formula boosts gold tones, the white one enhances shine, and the violet cuts brassiness.) Then apply a pouf’s worth after shampooing in the weeks following a dye job to keep the shade truer longer.
To buy: $26, sephora.com.
T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers
If you want gorgeous curls but can’t wrap your mind around wrestling with a curling iron, check out T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers. They warm up in three minutes and retain heat for up to 20, so you can put them in and go about your business while your style sets—the nonslip clips ensure they stay in place. And they come with a tiny tote for tidy storage.
To buy: $99 for eight rollers and clips, sephora.com.
Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Collection
One of the best beauty bargains just got better: The Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow Collection, which was introduced in 2009 with six long-wear, universally flattering shadows, now contains eight—and still costs a mere $5 at drugstores. Talk about a shadow economy.
Fragrance Jewelry
Some people call fragrance the ultimate accessory. Lisa Hoffman has taken that idea a step further with Fragrance Jewelry. Her earrings, bracelets, and necklaces feature pendants that hold scented wood beads—ideal for those with perfume-sensitive skin. In five scents.
To buy: from $65, lisahoffmanbeauty.com; refill beads are $20.
Jemma Kidd Makeup School Bio-Mineral Essential Kit
Let's face it: Most compacts that claim to contain everything you need fail to deliver. (That puny pan of lip color? No, thanks.) Not so the Jemma Kidd Makeup School Bio-Mineral Essential Kit, which packs a full-size lipstick, a mineral base, two shadows, and a cheek powder. In two color schemes.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Absolution Le Baume
It may be only an inch high, but Absolution Le Baume wields mighty powers. Infused with beeswax and macadamia-nut and argan oils, the balm can soften and heal dry lips, cheeks, heels, knuckles—the list goes on. And its nonirritating antioxidants fight aging in even the most sensitive skin. (Sometimes it truly is the little things.)
To buy: $20, woodleyandbunny.com.
Anastasia Beverly Hills HydraFull Gloss
Never again suffer the indignity of a gloppy gloss application. Anastasia Beverly Hills HydraFull Gloss has a silicone paddle applicator that spreads a thin, even coat of color over your lips. The rich formula of jojoba oil and shea butter comes in nine shades, from clear to berry.
To buy: $12, anastasia.net.