New Beauty and Makeup Ideas

If you want gorgeous curls but can’t wrap your mind around wrestling with a curling iron, check out T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers. They warm up in three minutes and retain heat for up to 20, so you can put them in and go about your business while your style sets—the nonslip clips ensure they stay in place. And they come with a tiny tote for tidy storage.



To buy: $99 for eight rollers and clips, sephora.com.