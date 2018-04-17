Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target is now selling Makeup Geek and seven other cosmetic brands in a move to celebrate diversity.

When Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty in September of 2017, it was hailed as the paradigm of inclusive makeup. With 40 shades, Fenty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation finally gave people with medium to dark skin tones options to choose from. TIME Magazine even named RiRi's Fenty Beauty as one of 2017's top inventions.

With all the hype her inaugural foundation generated, the beauty industry is clamoring to catch up and follow suit. In the wake of Fenty's acclaimed reception, brands like L'Oréal and Make Up Forever broadened their own color spectrums.

Today, retail-giant Target announced its addition of eight new cosmetics brands available on its website, with the products landing in select brick-and-mortar locations on May 20.

In a post on Target's corporate blog, Senior Vice President of Beauty and Essentials Christina Hennington says, “We know our guests have a wide range of beauty needs and preferences, and we want to make sure Target has the best assortment for all hair types or skin tones.”

She added, “These eight new cosmetic brands will further our range of shade options—from foundation to lip—and are available at incredible prices. We’ll continue to listen to our guests to understand what beauty products they’re looking for at Target, and look forward to seeing their response to these new cosmetic brands.”

For this push to be more inclusive, Target selected brands founded by a diverse group of women, including some the retailer is bringing into stores from digital for the first time. A lot of consumers seem particularly excited for the arrival of Makeup Geek, which began with founder Marlena Stell's YouTube channel (that now has over 1.3 million subscribers) and has grown into a cosmetics company boasting 2.6 million followers on Intstagram.

Joining Makeup Geek as Target's newest additions are brands: Couloured Raine, EveryHue Beauty, Haleys, HUE NOIR, Reina Rebelde, The Lip Bar, and Violet Voss.

In total, the beauty lines will add 150 products designed for medium to dark skin tones to Target's repertoire, including more than 60 different foundation shades. The retailer's press release notes, "Additionally, to further carry out Target’s commitment to provide a wide range of products for our guests with unique beauty needs, Target will also introduce the Curls Cashmere & Caviar collection, a new hair brand created for highly textured hair that is designed to strengthen, restructure and sheen."