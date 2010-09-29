Suit Your Makeup to Your Mood
Change Up Your Makeup
Being properly made-up can give you just the boost of confidence you need to feel your best in every situation. To prove the point, New York city makeup artist Bruce Wayne and stylist Vickie Vidov gave Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth four different personas. Learn their easy tricks and you, too, will be well cast for any scene you find yourself in.
The Natural
When you want to look: relaxed
How to Do It:
- Perfect your complexion,” says Wayne, “so that you appear finished but not overly done up.” Try a bit of tinted moisturizer or, for more coverage, foundation. Then pat concealer, as needed, onto blemishes.
- To shade your lids and lips, choose soft colors—that is, those naturally found in your skin. So if you’re fairer, corals, peaches, and pinks; and if you’re darker, gold, browns, and bronzes.
- To avoid any harsh lines, instead of using eyeliner, swipe on mascara, wiggling it into the base of the lashes for a defined effect. Finish with translucent powder to blend—and to prevent shine.
To buy: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Foundation ($13 at drugstores). CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless Concealer ($11 at drugstores). Stila Convertible Color in Lillium ($25, stilacosmetics.com) on lips, cheeks, and eyes. Estée Lauder Double Wear Mascara in Brown ($19.50, esteelauder.com). BareMinerals Mineral Veil Powder ($19, bareescentuals.com).
The Sophisticate
When you want to look: bold
How to Do It:
- Start with a spotless, matte canvas (makeup-artist-speak for foundation, concealer, and powder).
- Play up your eyes (when they make an impact, you do, too) with a swipe of black liquid liner across the upper lids and a coat of black mascara. Not handy with liquid liner? Dip a piece of dental floss into the tube, hold it taut, then lay it right at the base of your lashes for a perfect line every time.
- Swipe on red lipstick (or pencil) and matching nail polish to complete the look. To find the right reds for you, try cooler (bluish) reds if your skin is very pale or dark; warmer (orangey) reds if it’s olive or golden.
To buy: Victoria’s Secret VS Makeup Eye Liner in Extreme Black ($8, victoriassecret.com). Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara ($24.50, lancome-usa.com). Make Up for Ever Aqua Lip Pencil in #8C ($17, sephora.com). Revlon Nail Enamel in Fire Fox ($5 at drugstores).
The Romantic
When you want to look: flirty
How to Do It:
- After prepping skin with foundation or tinted moisturizer and concealer, dust on a powder cheek color (it lasts longer than a cream formula).
- Pick a shadow that subtly accentuates your eyes but is still noticeable, like gray, lavender, or even burgundy. Then curl your lashes and sweep on mascara.
- Add shine and hydration (can you say “kissable”?) to your mouth with a cream lipstick that is close to the color of your lips.
To buy: Nars Powder Blush in Orgasm ($26, narscosmetics.com). YSL Ombres 5 Lumières Eye Shadow in #2 Indian Pink ($56, yslbeautyus.com). Rimmel London Max Volume Flash Bold Curves Mascara ($7 at drugstores). Mally Beauty High Shine Liquid Lipstick Pen in Super Natural ($20, mallybeauty.com).
The Glamour Girl
When you want to look: elegant
How to Do It:
“When you’re going all out, everything should be a bit more pronounced,” says Wayne. So once you’ve evened out your skin, turn your attention to your eyes. “Most women don’t sport smoky eyes daily, so that instantly gets attention,” he says.
- Use a deep gray shadow from the bases of the upper lash lines to just above the creases, as well as below the lower lash lines (pretend you’re drawing a halo of color around each eye).
- Add a black glitter liner to the inner rim of your lower lash lines. “It catches the light and makes your eyes sparkle,” says Wayne.
- Next, brush on copious amounts of mascara.
- To round out the look, apply a rosy color to lips and cheeks. This is an essential step; otherwise, your heavily made-up eyes will overwhelm your face, says Wayne. Simpler yet, dab your lipstick on lips and cheeks.
To buy: Noir Jewel Box Eye Shadow Palette ($28, noircosmetics.com). Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Oil Slick ($17, urbandecay.com). L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara ($9 at drugstores). Laura Mercier Lip Stain in Hibiscus ($20, lauramercier.com).