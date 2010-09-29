Suit Your Makeup to Your Mood

Being properly made-up can give you just the boost of confidence you need to feel your best in every situation. To prove the point, New York city makeup artist Bruce Wayne and stylist Vickie Vidov gave Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth four different personas. Learn their easy tricks and you, too, will be well cast for any scene you find yourself in.







The Natural

When you want to look: relaxed



How to Do It:

Perfect your complexion,” says Wayne, “so that you appear finished but not overly done up.” Try a bit of tinted moisturizer or, for more coverage, foundation. Then pat concealer, as needed, onto blemishes. To shade your lids and lips, choose soft colors—that is, those naturally found in your skin. So if you’re fairer, corals, peaches, and pinks; and if you’re darker, gold, browns, and bronzes. To avoid any harsh lines, instead of using eyeliner, swipe on mascara, wiggling it into the base of the lashes for a defined effect. Finish with translucent powder to blend—and to prevent shine.

To buy: Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Foundation ($13 at drugstores). CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless Concealer ($11 at drugstores). Stila Convertible Color in Lillium ($25, stilacosmetics.com) on lips, cheeks, and eyes. Estée Lauder Double Wear Mascara in Brown ($19.50, esteelauder.com). BareMinerals Mineral Veil Powder ($19, bareescentuals.com).