A Makeup Artist’s Must-Have Products
Jenna Menard Opens Her Makeup Bag
Veteran New York City–based makeup artist Jenna Menard, who creates looks for fashion shows and photo shoots, by necessity works on the fly, perfecting skin in seconds. "Working at fashion shows fine-tunes you as a makeup artist," Menard says. "Some are calm; some are crazy. Either way, you need to do makeup fast." Here she shares her must-have makeup―including mascara and foundation. Then read on as she details the looks for fall you'll actually want to try, with all the easy how-tos.
Concealer
Blend the depuffing, soothing La Mer Radiant Concealer SPF 25 over dark circles and pimples. “Don’t pick blemishes before. It only makes them harder to conceal,” says Menard.
To buy: $70, lamer.com.
Moisturizer
Menard mists dry, lackluster skin with water, then applies this lightweight Shiseido the Skincare Multi-Energizing Cream. “It works well under makeup and does exactly what its name implies.”
To buy: $44, nordstrom.com.
Foundation
- Giorgio Armani Lasting Silk UV Foundation SPF 20 "is lightweight with a semimatte finish, so it’s perfect for everyday wear,” says Menard. And it blends into the skin so well that it’s undetectable even on high-definition TV. Use a sponge to apply it.
- To buy: $60, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.
Powder
“Good powder removes shine, sets foundation, and gives skin polish.” Menard likes Benefit Hello Flawless! SPF 15's sheer finish and range of shades.
To buy: $34, sephora.com.
Eyeliner
“I love a liner that’s soft and blendable so you can create a hard line or a smudgy one. But once it dries, it’s set,” says Menard, who stocks up on Clinique Cream Shaper for Eyes in brown and black.
To buy: $16, clinique.com.
Mascara
Menard likes Maybelline New York Volum’ Express Mascara ($7, at drugstores) because it can leave lashes looking soft or pump them up. To create even bolder lashes, she enlists DiorShow Mascara ($25, sephora.com). “It’s a real statement mascara.” Shu Uemura Ultimate Natural Mascara ($28, shuuemura-usa.com), her lightest formula, accentuates but leaves lashes natural looking. It’s a good option for women who just like to darken their lashes and give them a touch of definition, she says.
Makeup Remover
To take it all off quickly (even waterproof mascara), Menard smooths Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover over skin. It contains calming aloe and cucumber.
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
Look to Try: Slightly Smoky Eyes
“Plum is my all-time favorite color for this season,” says Menard. “It works on everyone.” She uses only shadow to create a soft halo of color around the eyes. For a subtler look, use taupe or gray.
Menard recommends (from top to bottom):
- Covergirl Eye Enhancers in Tapestry Taupe, $3.50 at drugstores.
- Shiseido Luminizing Satin Eye Color in Slate (GY913), $25, sephora.com.
- Chanel Soft Touch Eye Shadow in Magic Night, $28.50, chanel.com.
How to do it: Dip a soft eye-shadow brush into your color, then lightly dust the shade along the top lash line and the lid (don’t apply above the crease). Next, gently sweep the brush along the lower lashes.
Look to Try: Brighter Blushes
Set aside bronzer for now and use blush to give your face a healthy radiance. Sheer, vibrant pinks wake up the face, says Menard. Fair types should go for lighter pinks; those with darker tones should try deeper shades.
Her picks (from top to bottom):
- DiorBlush in Strawberry Sorbet (the compact includes these two shades of pink), $42, sephora.com for info.
- M.A.C. Mineralize Blush in Love Thing, $25, maccosmetics.com.
How to do it: Swirl a fluffy blush brush over the top of a compact. Tap off the excess, then sweep the color over the apples of your cheeks and up toward your hairline.
Look to Try: Berry Lips
Try a lip stain in a wine or berry color. It will be infinitely wearable, says Menard. Plus, a stain lasts longer than a gloss. Burgundies flatter dark complexions; berries look great on fairer ones.
She recommends (from top to bottom):
- Laura Mercier Lip Stain in Mulberry, $20, lauramercier.com.
- Mary Kay Lip Liner in Raspberry, $12, marykay.com.
- Stila Pomegranate Crush Lip & Cheek Stain, $24, sephora.com.
How to do it: Use one coat of a stain formula, or just apply and blot lipstick or lip pencil. Repeat until you reach the intensity you want.