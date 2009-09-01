A Makeup Artist’s Must-Have Products

“Plum is my all-time favorite color for this season,” says Menard. “It works on everyone.” She uses only shadow to create a soft halo of color around the eyes. For a subtler look, use taupe or gray.



Menard recommends (from top to bottom):

Covergirl Eye Enhancers in Tapestry Taupe, $3.50 at drugstores.

Shiseido Luminizing Satin Eye Color in Slate (GY913), $25, sephora.com.

Chanel Soft Touch Eye Shadow in Magic Night, $28.50, chanel.com.



How to do it: Dip a soft eye-shadow brush into your color, then lightly dust the shade along the top lash line and the lid (don’t apply above the crease). Next, gently sweep the brush along the lower lashes.