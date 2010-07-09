Magic Wand Beauty Products

1. Skin-Friendly Blush

Apply a few dots of buttery Ellis Faas Blush to the apple of each cheek, then blend with your fingers. The formula is especially nourishing for dry complexions, thanks to its essential oils, but it works for all skin types. In four shades.

To buy: $32, ellisfaas.com.



2. Mistakeproof Cheek Color

Stila Lip & Cheek Stain gives you time to work in the gel color. (Some stains dry too quickly, so unless you’re fast, you’re left with unblended splotches.) Moisturize first to help it go on even more easily, says Mara Levarre, a Los Angeles makeup artist. In five shades.

To buy: $24, stilacosmetics.com.