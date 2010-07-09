Magic Wand Beauty Products
Skin
1. Pocket Perfector
The tiny Bobbi Brown Face Touch Up Stick gets into even the tightest spots to conceal. In 20 shades.
To buy: $23, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
2. One-Two Punch for Blemishes
Neutrogena SkinClearing Blemish Concealer covers and treats with salicylic acid. Dab on spots; tap with a finger to diffuse edges. In four shades.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.
3. Brightening Cover-Up
Pop Beauty No Show Concealer has a camouflaging stick on one end for dark circles and a pearly cream on the other to illuminate. “Draw right onto skin and blend with fingers,” says Melissa Silver, a New York City makeup artist. In four shades.
To buy: $24, ulta.com.
Cheeks
1. Skin-Friendly Blush
Apply a few dots of buttery Ellis Faas Blush to the apple of each cheek, then blend with your fingers. The formula is especially nourishing for dry complexions, thanks to its essential oils, but it works for all skin types. In four shades.
To buy: $32, ellisfaas.com.
2. Mistakeproof Cheek Color
Stila Lip & Cheek Stain gives you time to work in the gel color. (Some stains dry too quickly, so unless you’re fast, you’re left with unblended splotches.) Moisturize first to help it go on even more easily, says Mara Levarre, a Los Angeles makeup artist. In five shades.
To buy: $24, stilacosmetics.com.
Eyes
1. Shadow That Will. Not. Crease.
Swipe the cream-color end of the Tarte Lock & Roll 12-Hour Eye Shadow onto lids. Top with the roll-on–powder end to make it last. In 10 shades.
To buy: $10, tartecosmetics.com.
2. Versatile Eye Definer
Even an old favorite can be magical: Wet n Wild Kohl Brow & Eye Liner (just $1!) is soft enough to smudge along lashes for a smoky effect; sharpened, it creates a thin, clean line. In 14 colors.
To buy: $1 at drugstores.
3. Liquid Liner for the Makeup-Challenged
YSL Easy Liner for Eyes dispenses a controlled flow to make drawing a straight line simple. Messproof bonus: It won’t drip when you hold the wand upside down. In three shades.
To buy: $34, yslbeautyus.com.
Lips
1. Stay-Put Lip Color
Mark Gloss Gorgeous Stay On Lip Stain brushes on like a gloss, then sets to a non-drying, shiny wash of color that you won’t have to reapply for hours. In four shades.
To buy: $11, meetmark.com.
2. Lip Pencil With Benefits
It’s liner, lipstick, and gloss in one. And the Shiseido The Makeup Automatic Lip Crayon never needs sharpening (just twist the bottom). In 10 shades.
To buy: $23, saksfifthavenue.com.