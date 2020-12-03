6 Foundations With the Most Inclusive Shade Ranges (So You're Sure to Find Your Perfect Match)

Listen, skin is complicated and hard to figure out. That includes skin tone, which warrants solving an arduous equation of blue, red, or yellow undertones. But it’s 2020, and beauty brands really have no excuse for creating a diverse range of shades that cater to every skin color. As such, we wanted to pay homage to the companies doing it right. Not only do they have an outstanding amount of shades for all, they’re also genderless and encourage skin transparency when it comes to normalizing conditions like acne and eczema. The next time you’re looking for your perfect shade, take note of these reliable brands that have inclusivity embedded in their DNA.