6 Foundations With the Most Inclusive Shade Ranges (So You're Sure to Find Your Perfect Match)
Because representation is a requirement.
Listen, skin is complicated and hard to figure out. That includes skin tone, which warrants solving an arduous equation of blue, red, or yellow undertones. But it’s 2020, and beauty brands really have no excuse for creating a diverse range of shades that cater to every skin color. As such, we wanted to pay homage to the companies doing it right. Not only do they have an outstanding amount of shades for all, they’re also genderless and encourage skin transparency when it comes to normalizing conditions like acne and eczema. The next time you’re looking for your perfect shade, take note of these reliable brands that have inclusivity embedded in their DNA.
1
Nude shades are notorious for being selective, particularly against women of color who have long struggled with limited shades of beige. Mented Cosmetics co-founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson wanted to expand the nude dimension to fit all skin colors. "We created Mented Cosmetics because we believe every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty," the founders write on their website. "We know you'll love being put first—because when it comes to beauty, no one deserves to be an afterthought." The brand's original nude lipsticks, blushes, and foundations are perfectly "pigMented" to match your individual skin tone.
2
We can’t talk about inclusive beauty without including RiRi. The queen of inclusivity in everything she does (her Savage x Fenty line also shattered the beauty norm by showing all body types), the singer-turned-entrepreneur has always prioritized a curation of foundation colors for all complexions on the spectrum, including the darkest of darks that often can’t find the right pairing.
3
Leave it to iconic makeup artist (and WOC) Pat McGrath to create one of the most luxe foundation formulas with the most inclusive shade range on the market. Her Sublime Perfect Foundation is comprised of 36 well-rounded shades that include just about every possible undertone (peach, pink, yellow, golden, red, olive, and neutral).
4
Morphe rose to fame when its Fluidity Full-Coverage Foundation launched in January 2019—and diversity was the reason why. The collection’s astounding selection of 60 shades turned the heads of influencers and beauty lovers alike—and customers have since raved about finally being able to locate their ideal shade swatch.
5
While it might be easy to shop online for a lipstick or eyeshadow palette, foundation remains risky to buy virtually. Enter new tech-led beauty brand Il Makiage—you've probably seen their videos all over Instagram. What's the hype? The brand's comprehensive PowerMatch algorithm is alleged to be able to track your perfect shade of its signature Woke Up Like This foundation, which comes in a whopping 50 shades.
6
Orce is not meant for darker skin tones, but we felt we had to include it based on the brand’s forward-thinking philosophy. As an Asian woman with a naturally darker skin tone, founder Yu-Chen had trouble coming to terms with her shade as most Asian beauty brands only catered to the ideal of lighter Asian skin tones. (Traditional Asian culture touts the notion that fair skin is the only beautiful skin.) After years of applying bleaching solutions to her skin in order to lighten it, she decided to create a brand that celebrates the colorful diversity within Asian culture. The brand's carefully curated shade range is made with overlooked Asian skin tones in mind—and won’t look pasty or orange on your face.