How to Apply Blush

How Much Should I Wear?

“More than you think,” says Mathew Nigara, a makeup artist for NYC Color Cosmetics. (You want blush to show, not blend in like foundation.) So it’s best to be slightly heavy-handed—a swipe or two past what you think looks natural. “Once you’ve been moving around for a few minutes, your body temperature heats up, which makes even stains begin to fade a bit,” says Nigara. “So the contrast won’t be as jarring.”





What’s the Best Tool for Applying?

For creams, fingers work color into skin best. For powder formulas, a wide-headed loose-powder brush may be more user-friendly than a traditional blush brush, since it’s better at distributing color. Smooth on gels and stains with a synthetic makeup wedge.





What’s the Difference Between Blush and Bronzer?

“Blush gives your face a concentrated pop of color, while bronzer can be used all over your face for a healthy glow,” says makeup artist Paula Dorf, the creator of Paula Dorf Cosmetics. You’ll want to use a lighter hand with bronzer; apply a single sweep wherever the sun would hit: forehead, cheeks, chin, and down the bridge of your nose.