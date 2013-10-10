The Best Foundation Makeup
Best for Oily Skin
Too Faced Amazing Face Foundation
This weightless wonder contains oil-absorbing bark extract and light-reflecting particles so your complexion looks fresh, not flat. In eight shades.
To buy: $36, toofaced.com.
See this roundup of the best foundations for more options.
Featured October 2013
Best Mineral
Cover FX Pressed Mineral Foundation
Brimming with antioxidants (green-tea extract and vitamins C and E) that soothe and protect skin, this paraben-free powder layers well for buildable coverage. In 24 shades.
To buy: $35, coverfx.com.
Longest-Wearing
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24 Hour Makeup
This full-coverage foundation contains polymers that make it sweat- and transferproof, as well as silica to keep shine in check. In 28 shades.
To buy: $45, lancome-usa.com.
Easiest to Apply
Chanel Vitalumière Aqua Foundation
This fluid, with moisturizing lotus water and seaweed, handles more like a serum than a drippy liquid. Ideal for those who like to apply with their fingers. In 10 shades.
To buy: $45, chanel.com.
Best Finish
Estée Lauder Double Wear Light Makeup
Offering sheerer coverage than its cult-classic predecessor and boasting radiance-boosting, light-diffusing pigments, this updated formula “behaved like a tinted moisturizer with superpowers,” said one tester. In six shades.
To buy: $37, esteelauder.com.
Most Innovative
Marc Jacobs Genius Gel
If you’ve ever touched eye gel, you’ll recognize how cool and light this feels. Infused with hydrating coconut water and providing weightless, buildable coverage, it earns its moniker. In 16 shades.
To buy: $48, sephora.com.
Best Bargain
Covergirl Clean Whipped Creme
With a mousselike texture, this airy sponge-on formula provides smooth, sheer coverage that “feels way more luxurious than it costs,” said a tester. In 10 shades.
To buy: $9 at drugstores.
Best Compact
Diorskin Nude Powder Compact
The ultra-slim case houses a versatile powder and two applicators: a brush for full, polished coverage and a sponge for a sheer wash of color. In 10 shades.
To buy: $50, dior.com.
Best for Dry Skin
Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Foundation
Creamy but not heavy, this hydrating liquid smooths over dry patches without settling into fine lines. Skin-adhering polymers and pigments ensure impeccable yet imperceptible coverage. In eight shades.
To buy: $59, sephora.com.
Best for Combination Skin
Givenchy Teint Couture Long-Wearing Fluid Foundation
It’s a balancing act: Water-attracting molecules capture and maintain moisture only where needed, imparting a satiny glow sans shine. In eight shades.
To buy: $49, sephora.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail