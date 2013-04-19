7 New Foundation Makeup Options to Try

By Rosa Casoni
Updated August 29, 2014
No more thick, unnatural, cakey foundations. From powder to liquid, these are the newest, most noteworthy formulas for flawless skin.
CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation

Talk about multipurpose: One product functions as a long-lasting primer, a concealer, and foundation, plus it offers SPF 20 protection. Now you will be out the door in minutes. Available in 12 shades.

To buy: $8, drugstore.com.

Featured April 2013

Almay Smart Shade Mousse Makeup

Makeup that literally mixes beauty with brains, with a lightweight formula that adapts to any skin tone for a perfect match. Available in four shades.

To buy: $12, target.com.

Benefit Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow!

That “wow” is for the customized camouflage that Benefit’s new oil-free foundation provides. You choose whether you want light or medium coverage, so you can hide any imperfections without that heavy, a-bit-too-obvious effect. Available in 10 shades.

To buy: $36, benefitcosmetics.com.

Sephora 8 HR Mattefying Compact Foundation

For those of us who prefer powder to liquid, this uber-mattefying formula will leave you shine-free even after long hours at work—you can go from desk to dinner without needing a touch-up. Available in 24 shades.

To buy: $22, sephora.com.

Dior Nude BB Crème

Dior’s new and improved version of the BB cream (the BB means “beauty balm”) is a tinted, color-correcting, highlighting product that will become a staple in your makeup regimen. Available in four shades.

To buy: $44, dior.com.

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Sponge-On Cream Makeup

Smooth this luxurious cream foundation over your face to leave it brighter: Micronized diamonds in the formula reflect light for glowing skin. Available in 17 shades.

To buy: $36.50, elizabetharden.com.

Giorgio Armani Maestro Foundation

This innovative liquid formula provides a fine wash of color that goes on skin smoothly to give it a radiant finish. Available in 12 shades.

To buy: $62, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.

