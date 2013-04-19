7 New Foundation Makeup Options to Try
CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation
Talk about multipurpose: One product functions as a long-lasting primer, a concealer, and foundation, plus it offers SPF 20 protection. Now you will be out the door in minutes. Available in 12 shades.
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
Featured April 2013
For more options, see the best foundation picks for every skin type.
Almay Smart Shade Mousse Makeup
Makeup that literally mixes beauty with brains, with a lightweight formula that adapts to any skin tone for a perfect match. Available in four shades.
To buy: $12, target.com.
Benefit Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow!
That “wow” is for the customized camouflage that Benefit’s new oil-free foundation provides. You choose whether you want light or medium coverage, so you can hide any imperfections without that heavy, a-bit-too-obvious effect. Available in 10 shades.
To buy: $36, benefitcosmetics.com.
Sephora 8 HR Mattefying Compact Foundation
For those of us who prefer powder to liquid, this uber-mattefying formula will leave you shine-free even after long hours at work—you can go from desk to dinner without needing a touch-up. Available in 24 shades.
To buy: $22, sephora.com.
Dior Nude BB Crème
Dior’s new and improved version of the BB cream (the BB means “beauty balm”) is a tinted, color-correcting, highlighting product that will become a staple in your makeup regimen. Available in four shades.
To buy: $44, dior.com.
Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Sponge-On Cream Makeup
Smooth this luxurious cream foundation over your face to leave it brighter: Micronized diamonds in the formula reflect light for glowing skin. Available in 17 shades.
To buy: $36.50, elizabetharden.com.
Giorgio Armani Maestro Foundation
This innovative liquid formula provides a fine wash of color that goes on skin smoothly to give it a radiant finish. Available in 12 shades.
To buy: $62, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.
