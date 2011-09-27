6 Colorful Compacts
Estee Lauder Signature 5-Tone Shimmer Powder
In this pink wave, you’ll find a combination that can work for cheeks, all over radiance, or as eye shadows. This multi-purpose compact holds classic shades that surpass the ever-changing trends.
To buy: $36, esteelauder.com.
Featured October 2011
Guerlain Terre Indigo 4-Shade Eye Shadow
Score the must-have colors for fall in one compact case. Use them as eye shadows or wet an angled brush and draw a thin line above your lashes for a colorful twist on the standard black liner. The champagne hue is perfect for brightening up the inside corners of your eyes, as well.
To buy: $59, sephora.com.
Dior Harmonie de Blush
Find the perfect shade for your cheeks every time you use this multi-colored blush compact. The mixture of the gold, brown, and three different shades of pink will create a balance that will work for every skin tone all year round.
To buy: $44, dior.com.
Laura Mercier Bronzing Pressed Powder
Get the ultimate sun kissed look with these rays of bronzer—just swirl a large brush all around and apply on your face and décolleté.
To buy: $32, lauramercier.com.
Clinique Bloom Allover Colour
Embody spring (even as the temperatures are dropping) with this illuminating powder that will instantly give you a subtle sheer glow. Available in four shades.
To buy: $29.50, clinique.com.
Giorgio Armani ‘Jacquard’ Eye Palette
Instead of your cookie-cutter black smoky eye, use this weaved designed palette to create an ultra-pigmented green version. If you’re nervous about the color change, try it with the lighter shade during the day then venture to the darker army tint for night.
To buy: $59, nordstrom.com.
