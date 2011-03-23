The Best Blush Palettes

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
These multicolored blushes blend several pink (and even brown) tones to suit all complexions.
Benefit Sugarbomb

To buy:

$28, benefitcosmetics.com.

Mark Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes All Over Face Palette

To buy: $16, shopmeetmark.com.

Philosophy Divine Blushing Bronzer

To buy: $28, qvc.com.

Smashbox Fusion Soft Lights

To buy: $30, smashbox.com.

The Body Shop Brush On Radiance

To buy: $21, thebodyshop-usa.com.

JK Jemma Kidd In Vogue Perfect Blush

To buy: $18, target.com.

By Petra Guglielmetti