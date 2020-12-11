6 Best Setting Powders for Dry Skin That Won't Accentuate Flakes or Patches

If you struggle with desert dry skin like me, chances are that matte makeup isn’t really your cup of tea. But while it’s relatively easy to shop for a dewy foundation, powders pose a challenge because, well, they’re matte by nature. So, why opt for a powder at all? Not only do they set your makeup so it lasts longer, they also help smooth everything over and keep your foundation in place, which is especially needed with the increased use of face masks this year.