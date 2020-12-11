6 Best Setting Powders for Dry Skin That Won't Accentuate Flakes or Patches
Dry skin who?
If you struggle with desert dry skin like me, chances are that matte makeup isn’t really your cup of tea. But while it’s relatively easy to shop for a dewy foundation, powders pose a challenge because, well, they’re matte by nature. So, why opt for a powder at all? Not only do they set your makeup so it lasts longer, they also help smooth everything over and keep your foundation in place, which is especially needed with the increased use of face masks this year.
But don’t worry—that doesn't mean all of the benefits of setting powders are lost to you. While the majority of powder formulas are made with oily skin in mind, they can still be incorporated into a dry skin routine. We compiled a selection of hydrating powder formulas infused with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help you set your face without making it glaringly obvious to the world that you have dry skin.
1
Chockfull of super-hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil, shea butter, squalane, and moisture-retaining hyaluronate, this powder is specifically suited for dry skin sufferers. Believe it or not, I find that my skin actually feels softer (like velvety smooth) after I put it on.
2
Think powders can’t look dewy? Think again—this innovative formula is made with 50 percent water (read: super-hydrating) and glycerin, so it leaves behind a mist-like finish for a non-cakey set. To further drive home the mist-like sensation, it has a cooling effect upon impact that feels like a refreshing burst of moisture on your face.
3
This dome-shaped formula has a slightly luminous effect, thanks to the low-level pearlized pigments that subtly catch the light with every head turn. Slow-baked with Vitamin E to nourish and hydrate the skin, it leaves behind a natural, never-ashy finish.
4
Some loose powders tend to look flat and grainy on the skin, but because this blend has been so finely milled, it melts into your pores to be virtually invisible on application. The advanced silica microparticles have gained a cult following among beauty gurus for helping diffuse the appearance of pores without settling into fine lines.
5
This drugstore gem is the closest thing you can get to scoring FaceTune-level skin IRL. The pore-blurring, patch-reducing effect is worthy of even the most unforgiving HD cameras—sans flashback. While it’s meant to reduce shine, it sops off lurking oil without going overboard and looking powdery.
6
This finely milled batch is formulated with light-reflecting diamond powder to instantly blur imperfections and give you a glowy radiance even Nam Vo would approve of. One reviewer even said that she “sat and cried for like...over an hour” with absolutely no running or breaking.