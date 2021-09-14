Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.

In a perfect world, we would all have perfect skin texture, and foundation would glide on flawlessly like you see in beauty commercials. But skin in real life is three dimensional, complete with pores, bumps, and wrinkles that inevitably develop over time. If you've ever tried to apply foundation over anything-but-smooth skin, you'll know the horror of pigment clinging on to dry patches and fine lines, making your skin look even worse post-application.

This is where the hunt comes in. A great foundation will take that natural texture into account so that it blurs over imperfections, not emphasizes them. And with all the great makeup-skincare hybrids being released into the market, you should also find options that benefit your complexion over time (who says makeup has to be bad for your skin?).

A couple pointers on applying foundation to mature skin: You want people to say, 'your skin looks amazing,' not 'your foundation looks great,' so prepping your skin beforehand is crucial. Clean skin is a no-brainer, but to really supercharge that youthful glow, a basic lymphatic drainage massage beforehand can help reduce puffiness and bring the blood circulation to your face. And although primer isn't entirely necessary, you're going to want to have applied at least moisturizer so you're starting with a smooth base. That will help you achieve that second-skin finish.

Below, I've compiled the best foundations that won't settle into lines and wrinkles, plus have anti-aging benefits to boot.

Best Foundations for Mature Skin