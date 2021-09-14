Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Foundations for Mature Skin
These multitasking formulas won't settle into fine lines and boast anti-aging benefits.
Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, Ask a Beauty Editor, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, haircare, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
In a perfect world, we would all have perfect skin texture, and foundation would glide on flawlessly like you see in beauty commercials. But skin in real life is three dimensional, complete with pores, bumps, and wrinkles that inevitably develop over time. If you've ever tried to apply foundation over anything-but-smooth skin, you'll know the horror of pigment clinging on to dry patches and fine lines, making your skin look even worse post-application.
This is where the hunt comes in. A great foundation will take that natural texture into account so that it blurs over imperfections, not emphasizes them. And with all the great makeup-skincare hybrids being released into the market, you should also find options that benefit your complexion over time (who says makeup has to be bad for your skin?).
A couple pointers on applying foundation to mature skin: You want people to say, 'your skin looks amazing,' not 'your foundation looks great,' so prepping your skin beforehand is crucial. Clean skin is a no-brainer, but to really supercharge that youthful glow, a basic lymphatic drainage massage beforehand can help reduce puffiness and bring the blood circulation to your face. And although primer isn't entirely necessary, you're going to want to have applied at least moisturizer so you're starting with a smooth base. That will help you achieve that second-skin finish.
Below, I've compiled the best foundations that won't settle into lines and wrinkles, plus have anti-aging benefits to boot.
Best Foundations for Mature Skin
Related Items
1 Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector
FYI: "Retinol is a Vitamin A derivative that boosts collagen production helping with fine lines and wrinkles," says Lian Mack, MD, board certified dermatologist. This drugstore winner combines broad spectrum SPF with retinol for the ultimate anti-aging duo. In addition to being good for your skin, it does a great job at covering imperfections. The consistency is creamy, coverage is buildable, and one application lasts all day long.
2 NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
"NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation gives a buildable medium to full coverage that also allows skin to breathe, and is transfer-resistant for up to 16 hours," explains celebrity makeup artist Mila Thomas. "The texture of this foundation is packed with humectants, leaving the skin looking and feeling luxurious and glowing!"
3 YSL Touche Eclat Le Teint Radiant Liquid Foundation
This foundation is my holy grail staple that I dub liquid gold in a bottle. With a whopping 30 shades to choose from, the antioxidant-infused formula imparts a natural finish that makes you look years younger.
4 Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Serum Foundation
The newest from Dior, this serum-foundation hybrid is formulated with mature skin in mind. It harnesses the science of mother cells and longoza flower (which is known for its revitalizing properties) to correct four anti-aging categories—wrinkles, dark spots, loss of firmness, and a dull complexion. Texture-wise, the melt-in finish leaves skin looking smoother, plumper, and more hydrated.
5 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
This featherweight CC cream is aptly named: Rich with hyaluronic acid to visibly plump the skin, the super clean formula boasts natural-looking coverage that blurs over wrinkles and fine lines without looking cakey.
6 MAC Cosmetics Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation
What's great about MAC's foundation is that it comes in a dropper (making application super controllable)—simply mix the desired amount of drops with your everyday moisturizer for flawless coverage. The SPF-infused formula inside is fluid-like, thin, and feels like a gel serum. Translation: It's super hydrating and easily buildable regardless of the applicator you use.
7 Makeup Forever Watertone Skin-Perfecting Tint Foundation
When it comes to foundation for mature skin, a water-based formula will keep the skin hydrated and won't settle into fine lines. Well, this foundation is as watery as you can get. With a formula that's 78 percent water, it feels like nothing on and gives skin an I-woke-up-like-this glow. (Bonus: The water base means that the foundation is also mask-proof, humidity-proof, and waterproof.)