12 Best Dewy Foundations for a Natural-Looking Glow
I don't know about you, but I've never been a huge fan of the matte makeup look. Not only does it look more obvious on your skin, there's just something about a dewy, hydrated face that looks incredibly youthful, gorgeous, and, well, glowy. After all, a good foundation shouldn't look like foundation; it should just look like good skin.
Although we can all appreciate the power of a good highlighter and illuminator, the best way to score a truly glowing makeup base is by using the right foundation. Whether you want glowing skin all year round or you're looking for that healthy summer glow, dewy foundations are a must in your makeup bag. Ideal for those with drier or more mature skin, a dewy finish allows for a great base and makes your complexion look alive for when your skin is feeling dull, tired, or a bit lifeless. In addition to the fact that it's a timeless look, it's also great for your skin, thanks to the added oils and hydrating humectants infused into the formulas.
Here you'll find our favorite dewy foundations that have earned rave reviews from customers and editors alike. Their super creamy textures ensure smooth application and provide buildable coverage to help bring out your natural glow.
Related Items
1 Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation
Mica, silicones, and emollient esters are what give this foundation its beautiful finish. If you love a really lightweight foundation that’s easy to apply with your fingers, this pick from Charlotte Tilbury is it. Fans love that it’s incredibly sheer and offers a natural, luminous finish.
2 CHANEL VITALUMIÈRE Moisture-Rich Radiance Sunscreen Fluid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Does it get chicer than Chanel? Ideal for those with dry or dull skin, this moisturizing makeup contains marine extract to enhance radiance while the light-reflecting pigments help hide imperfections and give you that dewy glow you’re after. Although the formula is pretty sheer, you can build it up with more layers for a full coverage look, if you prefer.
3 Revlon PhotoReady Candid Glow Moisture Foundation
For those looking for a dewy glow without a hefty price tag, this drugstore pick from Revlon is a great find. The formula features prickly-pear oil for that glowy boost, and the texture is creamy yet super lightweight—it can be easily buildable to your preferred coverage. We love that it’s great for sensitive skin and includes anti-pollution and anti-blue-light ingredients, too.
4 Veil Cosmetics Sunset Skin Liquid Foundation
This brand is all about perfecting your complexion and enhancing your natural beauty, and its liquid foundation does an incredible job of hiding what you want, while highlighting your best facial features. The foundation is water-based, meaning it’ll look incredibly dewy and natural on the skin while offering hydrating benefits, too.
5 MAC Cosmetics Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation
This foundation is not your average formula—the product comes in a dropper and is fluid-like, thin, and feels like a gel serum. It’s super hydrating, offers SPF 30 protection, and is easily buildable with a makeup brush, sponge, or your fingers.
6 Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation
A buildable, weightless formula that offers a medium coverage, this pick from Pat McGrath Labs has a beautifully silky finish that won’t disappoint. Not only is it long-wearing, but it contains a special nourishing complex to help fight against wrinkle formation and improve skin texture, too.
7 ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
For those looking for a clean foundation option with a serious dew factor, look no further than the ILIA Skin Tint. Not only does this super sheer foundation offer a whopping SPF 40, but it’s loaded with hyaluronic acid (think plump, hydrated skin) and comes in 30 stunning shades.
8 Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
One of the most popular, high-end foundations on the market, the Armani Luminous Silk foundation is a true showstopper, and for good reason—it gives you that beautiful, dewy glow, even after one layer. This foundation offers medium coverage, comes in a plethora of shades, and is made with Micro–fil technology, which allows the color pigments to lay flat for seamless blending and layering.
9 NARS Sheer Glow Foundation
Another cult-classic amongst the dew-obsessed, this foundation from NARS offers medium to full coverage, provides a radiant finish, and comes in 40 shades. Plus, if used daily, the foundation will improve skin’s brightness and texture, too.
10 Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation
A medium coverage foundation that offers lasting hydration throughout the day, this pick from Sephora Collection has been clinically shown to reduce signs of stress and fatigue and has been proven to make skin smoother and more radiant over time. The natural finish is buildable and beautiful, and we love that it’s fragrance-free and non-irritating.
11 Cover FX Natural Finish Foundation
Another water-based foundation that looks like second-skin, the Cover FX Natural Finish Foundation features vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin F to help fight against free radicals while also hydrating the skin, along with squalane to lock in moisture. The oil-free foundation comes in 40 shades and offers 12-hour coverage.
12 Dior Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation SPF 35
This impressive pick from Dior offers a long 24-hour wear, is available in 38 shades, and is full-to-medium coverage. The glow it gives will have you swooning, and fans love how light and breathable it is, too.