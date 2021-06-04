12 Best Dewy Foundations for a Natural-Looking Glow

Although we can all appreciate the power of a good highlighter and illuminator, the best way to score a truly glowing makeup base is by using the right foundation. Whether you want glowing skin all year round or you're looking for that healthy summer glow, dewy foundations are a must in your makeup bag. Ideal for those with drier or more mature skin, a dewy finish allows for a great base and makes your complexion look alive for when your skin is feeling dull, tired, or a bit lifeless. In addition to the fact that it's a timeless look, it's also great for your skin, thanks to the added oils and hydrating humectants infused into the formulas.