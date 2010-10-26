The Best Blushes and Bronzers
For a Delicate Rose Tint
Swirl together the many shades of Chanel Limited Edition Blush Duo Tweed Effect for a soft hue. Its woven texture, with threads of shimmering gold, mauve, and pastel pink, was inspired by the design house’s iconic tweed fabric.
To buy: $45, chanel.com.
For a True Pink
All you need is a drop of Benefit’s Posietint Cheek and Lip Tint to get the perfect shade of pink. Dab a bit on the apples of your cheeks: It may seem too bright right out of the bottle, but blend it evenly with your fingertips and see what happens.
To buy: $29, benefitcosmetics.com.
For a Custom Color
Take the guesswork out of finding your perfect shade with Stila Custom Color Blush. Its special powder formula adjusts to your skin’s pH level and develops into the perfect hue for you.
To buy: $20, sephora.com.
For Sun-Kissed Color
Clinique’s Almost Bronzer is the ideal year-round bronzer. With two shades, one slightly darker than the other, it’s easy to alter the pigment with each application. Its subtle sheer formula helps brighten your complexion, while SPF 15 adds protection throughout the day.
To buy: $29, clinique.com.
For a Subtle Bronze
Fresh’s High Noon Freshface Glow is a liquid bronzer that not only instantly adds color but is also good for your skin. Ingredients like pomegranate extract, cucumber, and peony root work together to even tone and heal blemishes.
To buy: $36, fresh.com.
For a One-Stop Shop
If you want options when it comes to shades, invest in NARS Danmari All About Cheeks Palette. The compact includes four pink and coral blushes (the infamous Orgasm among them), an all-over bronzer, and an iridescent gold-ivory color for highlighting.
To buy: $65, sephora.com.
