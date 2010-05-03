How to Do Natural Makeup

The fastest, most natural way to do this is with a tinted lotion, like La Mer The Reparitive Skin Tint SPF 30 , which also contains sun protection ($95, nordstrom.com). Because it’s sheer, you don’t have to match it to your skin exactly, as you have to do with foundation. You can even go slightly deeper to warm up your complexion, says New York City makeup artist Polly Osmond. Apply it like a basic moisturizer.