Stylish Makeup Compacts

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
José Picayo
Like Transformers for adults, these sleek, sci-fi compacts morph to reveal mighty powers.
Eye Steppes by Jane Iredale Mineral-Makeup Compact

José Picayo

The three layers of this compact swivel open to display five color-coordinated shadows.

To buy: $56, lovelyskin.com.

Hourglass Vol. 6 Eye Palette

José Picayo

Unlock ultraslim case, prop on desk—instant vanity mirror (with six shadows and an applicator).

To buy: $58, barneys.com.

Sephora Collection Brush Wand

José Picayo

One eye-makeup brush with four stackable applicator tips to shade, line, and smudge.

To buy: $10, sephora.com.

Ultraflesh Bronze Metalika

José Picayo

Multipurpose powder, cream, and pencil highlighters, in a box designed like a pocketknife.

To buy: $39, sephora.com.

JK Jemma Kidd City Chic Lip Kit

José Picayo

Snaps open, flip phone–style, with five glosses, a mirror, and a brush inside.

To buy: $22, target.com.

Nuance Salma Hayek Perfect Lips Quad

José Picayo

A pod that looks like a little space capsule unfolds to reveal a brush and four lipsticks.

To buy: $10, cvs.com.

