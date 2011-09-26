Stylish Makeup Compacts
José Picayo
Like Transformers for adults, these sleek, sci-fi compacts morph to reveal mighty powers.
Eye Steppes by Jane Iredale Mineral-Makeup Compact
José Picayo
The three layers of this compact swivel open to display five color-coordinated shadows.
To buy: $56, lovelyskin.com.
Hourglass Vol. 6 Eye Palette
José Picayo
Unlock ultraslim case, prop on desk—instant vanity mirror (with six shadows and an applicator).
To buy: $58, barneys.com.
Sephora Collection Brush Wand
José Picayo
One eye-makeup brush with four stackable applicator tips to shade, line, and smudge.
To buy: $10, sephora.com.
Ultraflesh Bronze Metalika
José Picayo
Multipurpose powder, cream, and pencil highlighters, in a box designed like a pocketknife.
To buy: $39, sephora.com.
JK Jemma Kidd City Chic Lip Kit
José Picayo
Snaps open, flip phone–style, with five glosses, a mirror, and a brush inside.
To buy: $22, target.com.
Nuance Salma Hayek Perfect Lips Quad
José Picayo
A pod that looks like a little space capsule unfolds to reveal a brush and four lipsticks.
To buy: $10, cvs.com.
