The Best Lip Pencils
Best Balm
CoverGirl Jumbo Gloss Balm
Practical and pretty, with hydrating shea and mango butters and a sheer tint ideal for casual days. Plus, the twist-up tip stays perennially pointy, so reapplications never fall flat. In 16 shades.
To buy: $8, at drugstores.
Best Matte
Bite Beauty High Pigment Pencil
Micronized pigments give this stick, which can be used in place of lipstick, a rich velvet finish. And the antioxidant resveratrol helps prevent lip lines on and around your mouth. In 20 shades.
To buy: $24, sephora.com.
Easiest to Use
Estée Lauder Double Wear Lip Pencil
Moisturizing hyaluronic acid helps the formula glide on; the brush at the other end aids blending. The pencil’s width (the same as a No. 2’s) provides superior control. In 14 shades.
To buy: $22, esteelauder.com.
Longest -Lasting
Dior Contour Lip Liner
This formula, with olive extract and a wax base, “stayed in place for five hours,” said a tester—even through lunch and coffee breaks. Added value: sharpener and lip brush included. In 13 shades.
To buy: $30, dior.com.
Best Stain
Tarte LipSurgence Lip Tint
Unlike other marker-style stains, this one is moisturizing, with jojoba-seed oil and vitamin E. It also has breath-freshening peppermint oil, so you’re always ready for a kiss. In nine shades.
To buy: $24, tartecosmetics.com.