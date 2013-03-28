The Best Lip Pencils

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Updated February 04, 2014
covergirl.com
Lip liners and lip pencils can do everything from contour to hydrate. Here are the sharpest options, chosen from more than 50.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Best Balm

covergirl.com

CoverGirl Jumbo Gloss Balm
Practical and pretty, with hydrating shea and mango butters and a sheer tint ideal for casual days. Plus, the twist-up tip stays perennially pointy, so reapplications never fall flat. In 16 shades.

To buy: $8, at drugstores.

Find more of the best lip balms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Best Matte

sephora.com

Bite Beauty High Pigment Pencil
Micronized pigments give this stick, which can be used in place of lipstick, a rich velvet finish. And the antioxidant resveratrol helps prevent lip lines on and around your mouth. In 20 shades.

To buy: $24, sephora.com.

3 of 5

Easiest to Use

esteelauder.com

Estée Lauder Double Wear Lip Pencil
Moisturizing hyaluronic acid helps the formula glide on; the brush at the other end aids blending. The pencil’s width (the same as a No. 2’s) provides superior control. In 14 shades.

To buy: $22, esteelauder.com.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Longest -Lasting

dior.com

Dior Contour Lip Liner
This formula, with olive extract and a wax base, “stayed in place for five hours,” said a tester—even through lunch and coffee breaks. Added value: sharpener and lip brush included. In 13 shades.

To buy: $30, dior.com.

5 of 5

Best Stain

sephora.com

Tarte LipSurgence Lip Tint
Unlike other marker-style stains, this one is moisturizing, with jojoba-seed oil and vitamin E. It also has breath-freshening peppermint oil, so you’re always ready for a kiss. In nine shades.

To buy: $24, tartecosmetics.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto