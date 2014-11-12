6 Great Lipstick Pencil Picks for Fall
Sonia Kashuk Lustrous Shine Lip Crayon
Talk about a multitasker: One crayon delivers great color payoff, extra plumping, sun protection, and shine. Available in four shades.
To buy: $9, target.com.
Featured November 2014
Clinique Chubby Stick Baby Tint Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
Soothe parched lips with a moisture-packed balm that adds a hint of color to flatter your lips’ natural tone. Available in four sheer shades.
To buy: $17, clinique.com.
Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon
Free of parabens and sulfates but full of resveratrol (the same antioxidant found in your favorite glass of red wine), this pencil provides opaque coverage and a matte—never flat—finish. Available in 12 shades.
To buy: $24, sephora.com.
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Glossy Balm
Tired of sticky lip gloss but love that sparkling shine? This chubby pencil delivers the same lustrous finish you covet, sans the tacky texture. Available in eight shades.
To buy: $8, lorealparisusa.com.
Bobbi Brown Art Stick
This three-in-one can be used as a lipstick, a liner, and even a blush. An emollient formula lets it glide on easily. Comes equipped with a sharpener, too. Available in eight shades.
To buy: $26, bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
Burt’s Bees Lip Crayon
Creamy, long-lasting color is in the palm on your hand with this full-coverage crayon. Formulated with hydrating shea butter and jojoba oil, it keeps lips plump and smooth. Available in six shades.
To buy: $9, burtsbees.com.
