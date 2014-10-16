The Best Lipsticks

Few cosmetic staples can make such a statement with a single swipe. Of more than 60 formulas tested, from classics to newcomers, these 10 had us waxing poetic.
Best Natural: Vapour Organic Beauty Siren Lipstick

Pure botanical ingredients, like beeswax and pomegranate oil, help this glide on like a balm. The recyclable packaging makes you feel good, too. In 27 shades.

To buy: $25; dermstore.com.

Best Bargain: Flower Kiss Stick Velvet Lip Color

Sampling is a no-go at drugstores. With this pick, you can just look at the color on the label—it’s true to hue. What’s more, said a tester, it “goes on smooth and doesn’t skip.” In nine shades.

To buy: $7; walmart.com.

Best All-Around: Nars Lipstick

With iconic shades, like Funny Face and Heat Wave, this longtime favorite delivers creamy color that stays strong for hours without drying, thanks to vitamin E. In 45 shades.

To buy: $28; amazon.com.

Best Color Range: MAC Lipstick

The colors (more than 200) and finishes (matte, satin, frost) are updated from season to season, but the long-lasting formula stays delightfully the same.

To buy: $16; maccosmetics.com.

Richest Color: Iman Cosmetics Luxury Moisturizing Lipstick

This pigment-packed pick produces a “rich, opaque finish on naturally dark lips,” said a tester. And it doesn’t flake or feather. In 17 shades.

To buy: $10.50; walgreens.com.

Longest-Lasting: Shiseido Lacquer Rouge

This budgeproof formula goes on like a gloss and sets in like a stain. “The color stayed on for more than four hours before I required a touch-up,” said a tester. In 30 shades.

To buy: From $6.50; amazon.com.

Easiest to Apply: Marc Jacobs Beauty Kiss Pop Lip Color Stick

“You almost don’t need a mirror,” said a tester. The chubby pencil is easy to grip and has a pointed tip that keeps you in line. In nine shades.

To buy: $28; sephora.com.

Most Indulgent: Tom Ford Lip Color

The case is luxe, the bullet is embossed, and rare ingredients, like Brazilian murumuru butter (an emollient that soothes and smooths), make the formula “feel like velvet,” said a tester. In 18 shades.

To buy: $55; nordstrom.com.

Most Moisturizing: Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Lipstick

Feeling chapped? This pick is super-rich in jojoba and avocado oils to comfort dry lips while adding a touch of color. In four sheer shades.

To buy: $39; kohgendocosmetics.com.

Best Finish: Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Rapture

Jojoba, avocado, and babassu oils are the stars of this sumptuous stick, which delivers thick, not tacky, color (in 96 shades!) and finishes that range from mega matte to sheer shimmer.

To buy: $18; sephora.com.

