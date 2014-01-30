6 Luscious Lip Colors
Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm in Shameless
Evoke a bit of mystery with a plush violet shade. Though it has a matte finish, this self-sharpening pencil feels like a balm, thanks to its triple-butter (shea, mango, and coconut) formula. Wine-stained lips without the hangover? Cheers to that!
To buy: $9 at drugstores and target.com.
Featured February 2014
Shiseido Lacquer Rouge in Nocturne
A lipstick-meets-gloss hybrid offers the best of both: intense color and convenience. With the lustrous shine of Japanese lacquerware, this bold burgundy needs only one coat to make a lasting impression.
To buy: $25, shiseido.com.
Clinique Long Last Lipstick in Vintage Wine
A darker take on your classic red, this robust brick-colored cream is best suited to those with warm undertones to their skin. Beeswax keeps lips supple, while silica ensures color stays on.
To buy: $17, nordstrom.com.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Lovemarc Lip Gel in Saboteur
From the sleek black packaging to the understated vanilla scent, this moody maroon embodies the sophistication its namesake designer is famous for. Hydrating monoi butter gives the gel lipstick its unique texture and subtle shine. Toss one into your bag with complete peace of mind: The magnetic cap stays put, just like the color.
To buy: $30, marcjacobsbeauty.com.
Cargo Essential Lip Color in Bordeaux
Don’t shy away from trying this sultry shade: The burgundy hue is surprisingly wearable. Its lightweight moisturizing formula has a creamy consistency for softer, healthier lips, while lip-plumping peptides provide the instant gratification of a fuller-looking pout.
To buy: $22, ulta.com.
Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Empress
This modern mauve applies like a gloss but dries down to a matte finish. Formulated with polymers and emollients (Vitamins A, C, and E), the color stays vibrant for hours without feathering or flaking.
To buy: $10, sephora.com.
