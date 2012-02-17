Inexpensive Makeup and Beauty Products
Wet n Wild Color Icon Pencils
“I love Wet n Wild pencils—both the lip and eyeliners,” says New York City–based celebrity makeup artist Belinda Moss. “They glide on easily and come in a million colors.”
To buy: $1 each, at drugstores.
Garnier Refreshing Remover Cleansing Towelettes
“I can’t live without these towelettes,” says Tim Quinn, a celebrity makeup artist based in Boca Raton, Florida. “They remove even waterproof mascara quickly, leaving skin moist and ready for more makeup if you want to reapply. I also take them to the beach to wipe suntan lotion off my palms.”
To buy: $6, at drugstores.
Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
“I use Vaseline for my lips, any extra-dry patches of skin, and even sometimes dry eyelids. It lasts a long time and is ideal for sensitive skin,” says Amy Wechsler, a dermatologist in New York City.
To buy: $3 for 7.5 ounces, at drugstores.
Sally Beauty Supply Boar-Bristle Brushes
“If you don’t want to spring for a Mason Pearson brush, Sally Beauty Supply has boar-bristle brushes that are just as good for about $10,” says James Corbett, the owner of the James Corbett Studio salon, in New York City.
To buy: Brush Strokes Boar Bristle Brush, $6.50, sallybeauty.com.
Sea Breeze Astrigent
“Sea Breeze Astrigent is genius. You can use it to treat pimples, calm rashes, and even clean boar-bristle hairbrushes,” says Moss.
To buy: $4, walmart.com.
Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm
“My daughter and I love Burt’s Bees tinted balm,” says Gun Nowak, the founder of Face Stockholm. “The color is light and sheer, and there’s no trade-off in moisture.” Comes in six shades.
To buy: $7, burtsbees.com.
Johnson’s Baby Creamy Oil
“Johnson’s Baby Creamy Oil is the best hair-color protectant at the beach,” says celebrity colorist Sharon Dorram. Comb a dollop through damp hair, then secure hair into a ponytail.
To buy: $4, at drugstores.
Yes to Tomatoes Daily Balancing Moisturizer
“I adore Yes to Tomatoes Daily Balancing Moisturizer,” says celebrity makeup artist Tina Turnbow. “It’s light yet hydrating, it’s rich in antioxidants, it works great under makeup, and it has natural ingredients, so it’s rarely irritating.”
To buy: $15, yestocarrots.com.
Johnson’s Baby Powder
“Johnson’s Baby Powder works as an affordable alternative to dry shampoo,” says Rita Hazan, the owner of the Rita Hazan salon, in New York City.
To buy: $4 for 15 ounces, at drugstores.
Cutex One-Step Nail Polish Remover Pads
“I always keep a supply of Cutex nail polish remover pads,” says Alina Roytberg, a cofounder of the cosmetics company Fresh. “The formula works so fast and the pads are so saturated that a single packet takes care of all 10 fingers.”
To buy: $4, drugstore.com.
Aveeno Pure Renewal Shampoo
“I like Aveeno Pure Renewal Shampoo,” says Patrick Melville, a celebrity stylist based in New York City. “Like some pricier shampoos, it’s free of sulfates—detergents that strip away hair color.”
To buy: $7, at drugstores.
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser
“CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser contains moisture-trapping ingredients called ceramides, so it’s a great facial wash for people with dry complexions,” says Loretta Ciraldo, a dermatologist in Miami.
To buy: $12, at drugstores.
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector
“I really like Neutrogena’s Eye Perfector,” says Ashleigh Ciucci, a makeup artist in New York City. “It’s a cross between a concealer and a highlighter, so it covers and brightens under-eye circles. And the wand applicator makes for quick, easy touch-ups on the go.”
To buy: $12, neutrogena.com.
Andrea Eye Q’S Eye Makeup Corrector Sticks
“Andrea Eye Q’S Eye Makeup Corrector Sticks are pointy-tipped cotton swabs presoaked with remover. They’re a must for cleaning up eye makeup that’s gone astray so you don’t need to start over again,” says Sarah Lucero, a celebrity makeup artist in Los Angeles.
To buy: $5 at Rite Aid stores.
Olay Regenerist UV Defense Regenerating Lotion With SPF 15
“This Olay lotion has all the best anti-aging ingredients in it,” says Debra Jaliman, a dermatologist in New York City. “You’re getting skin-plumping peptides, antioxidant vitamin C, and broad-spectrum sun protection.”
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
L'Oréal Paris Studio Line Overworked Hair Putty
“L’Oréal Hair Putty is one of my favorites,” says Kristan Serafino, a celebrity hairstylist in New York City. “It adds thickness and texture to hair and gives it hold without weighing it down.”
To buy: $5, at drugstores.
Almay Clear Complexion Concealer and Treatment Gel
“I swear by Almay Clear Complexion Concealer and Treatment Gel. It covers as it cures your zits with salicylic acid,” says Elizabeth Hale, a dermatologist in New York City.
To buy: $10, at drugstores.
Dove White Beauty Bar
“Good old Dove White Beauty Bar soap is my standby. It’s gentle, soothing, and not drying,” says Hale.
To buy: $3.60 for two, at drugstores.