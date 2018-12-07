How to Organize Your Beauty Products

As with any good organizing project, you’ll need to start your beauty collection clean-up with an old-fashioned purge.

First, take every beauty product you have out of its drawer, bin, cabinet, etc. (Yes, that includes the items you keep in the shower.) Spread them out and get rid of duplicates—you really don’t need five gray eyeliner pencils—expired items, and products you never use, including those that have gone out of style.

Set a limit for how many of a single kind of item—body lotions, eyeliners, mascaras, etc.—you’re allowed to keep. Base this off how often you use each product and how much space you have. If nail polishes are your passion, keep all the bottles that are still good to use … but maybe promise yourself you’ll practice a one-in, one-out rule from now on.