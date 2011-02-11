How to Apply Makeup Well

Use the Owl

“The natural tendency is to look up to the light, but then you can’t see what you’re trying to cover,” says New York City makeup artist Mike Potter. Instead, tip your chin down slightly and stare straight ahead into the mirror. This will expose the dark areas you need to focus on.





To Apply Foundation

Use the No-No

Spread color with downward strokes of a sponge or a brush. Periodically turn your face to each side, as if shaking your head, to ensure you’ve covered every area. Tilt your head back and check under your chin. Look for obvious lines along the jaw and blend accordingly.