14 Smart Ways to Keep Your Makeup From Melting This Summer
Make Sunscreen a Priority
Sunscreen should be a part of your regular routine year-round, but summer usually requires more diligence since we tend to sweat a little more. When indoors and cool, you can reapply every four hours, but when you’re out in the sun, you should reapply every two hours or every time you come out of the pool or have been sweating. Because reapplying can be tricky throughout the day, try spray-on sunscreen, such as Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist ($28; sephora.com) that gives you a refreshing boost while protecting your skin from the sun.
Ease Up on Your Normal Makeup Routine
Under a blazing sun, a full face of makeup can feel heavy and even turn runny. Instead of a full beat, keep your makeup light. Start with sunscreen, then follow up with a tinted moisturizer, BB cream, face powder, or keep your skin bare and spot-correct with your favorite concealer. Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer ($25; sephora.com) boasts an oil-free formulation, buildable matte coverage, and 12-hour staying power.
Think About Going Matte
Matte makeup stays on better than creamy or glossy products, and since it’s formulated without mineral oil or petrolatum it won’t crease throughout the day. It’s also a boon for oily or sweat-prone skin. Try either a lightweight, mattifying alphabet cream—such as IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40 ($39; sephora.com)—or a powder foundation.
Bust Oil With a Morning Toner
Another way to control shine throughout the day is to swipe on a mattifying toner in the morning before moving ahead with the rest of your skincare and makeup routine. A salicylic acid toner, like Sunday Riley Martian Mattifying Melting Water-Gel Toner ($25; sephora.com), whisks away the dead cells that sit on top of the skin and retain oil. It also has a cooling effect and will help ward off acne.
Opt for Multitasking Makeup
Save time and cut back on how much product you’re using by reaching for multitasking products that work harder for you. Fewer products means less hassle when traveling (and in your everyday life), and it also helps create a cohesive look. Try Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek ($24; sephora.com), which you can also use across your lids.
Enjoy the Bronze Age
For, ahem, “natural” summertime radiance, nothing beats well-done bronzer. Choose one that’s no more than two shades deeper than your skin tone. NARS makes an assortment of Sun Wash Diffusing Bronzers ($40; narscosmetics.com), which is a makeup artist go-to. After the rest of your makeup has set for a few minutes (damp skin will lead to streaky application), swirl your brush over the top of the compact and tap off any excess on the back of your hand. Sweep the brush along your temple, down toward one cheekbone, and then to your jawline, completing a number “3” figuration. Repeat on the other side.
Eye Primers Are a Must
Whether you’re opting for a single wash of color across your lids or a full smoky eye, makeup primer is an absolute must. This is especially true during the hot months when sweat and oil are at their peak production levels. You can’t go wrong with a classic like Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($24; sephora.com).
Always Choose Waterproof Mascara
Even if you’re not within sight of a pool or shoreline, waterproof mascara is a must come summertime. Mascara is prone to streaking and smearing from sweat and humidity, but a waterproof formulation will help lock in product. Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara ($25; sephora.com) is a top-rated option that’s waterproof, sweatproof, pool-proof, and tear-proof.
Keep Lipstick Inside the Lines
Steamy heat tends to melt lipstick, causing it to smear and run. Spend 30 seconds applying lip liner first to keep color in place. Lip pencil will also keep color from migrating into lines around your mouth, should you have any. To prevent lip liner from looking too severe, match it to your lipstick or to your natural lip tone, which is your best bet when choosing a sheer lipstick or gloss. Caley Cosmetics Beach Babe Natural Lips ($14; caleycosmetics.com) makes eight different colors that can be worn as a liner or full lip color.
Blot Like You Mean It
Makeup artist Kate Lee also suggests dabbing lips with blotting paper after applying lipstick or pencil, which will help prevent color bleeding and fading. “Unlike a tissue, it’s designed to absorb oil, leaving behind only a stain of pigment.” Try Winky Lux Matcha Blotting Sheets ($8; ulta.com).
Tinted Lip Balm Is Also a Great Option
To keep your makeup routine extra breezy—or for days when you just want a sheer wash of color and moisturized lips—opt for a tinted lip balm. Bonus points if it has SPF, like Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15 ($6; amazon.com), which comes in four neutral, pretty shades.
Bring the Heat With a Little Nail Polish
Summer is a great time to experiment with bold hues, which look incredible against faux-tanned skin. Nail polish brand, Côte, just debuted a neon nail polish line ($18 each; coteshop.co) that includes pink, orange, green, and yellow—and it is everything. (Pro Tip: To brighten up a sheer hue, brush on an inexpensive opaque white polish before applying the color; the white will perk it up.)
Keep Frizz Away With Anti-Humidity Spray
Texture, body, and volume is great, but frizzies can be absolutely frustrating. You can have the best of both worlds, though, by using products that specifically bust humidity. For example, Amika’s The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray ($25; sephora.com) creates an invisible, lightweight barrier over hair strands that protect it from the elements, including humidity, UV rays, dirt, and pollution.
Skip Heavy Fragrances
Don’t bog yourself down with a heavy fragrance, which can sometimes feel nauseating and cloying during the height of summer. Instead opt for an eau de toilette (EDT) with bright notes, such as Bastide Verveine du Sud Eau de Toilette ($32 for the rollerball; bastide.com). It’s much lighter than a traditional EDP and features sparkling notes of citrus and soft amber.