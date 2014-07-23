Sunscreen should be a part of your regular routine year-round, but summer usually requires more diligence since we tend to sweat a little more. When indoors and cool, you can reapply every four hours, but when you’re out in the sun, you should reapply every two hours or every time you come out of the pool or have been sweating. Because reapplying can be tricky throughout the day, try spray-on sunscreen, such as Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist ($28; sephora.com) that gives you a refreshing boost while protecting your skin from the sun.