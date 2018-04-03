Gwen Stefani Is Planning a Beauty Line, Making Our '90s Dreams Come True

Ever since her days as the lead singer in No Doubt, Gwen Stefani has been a style icon. We all watched as her funky hairstyles evolved, as she tried out pink hair, and blue hair, and then decided to dye it her signature platinum blonde. Plus, she knows better than anyone how to rock a bold red lip. And although she's collaborated with some beauty brands, even creating a line with Urban Decay back in 2016 and serving as a Revlon ambassador in 2017, she's surprisingly never launched her own beauty line. But don't worry '90s fans, the plans for one may be in the works.

In mid-March, Stefani applied to trademark P8NT (presumably pronounced "paint") for her upcoming beauty brand, TMZ reports. Although applying for the trademark doesn't guarantee that the line will happen, it does give us a hint at some of the products the star is hoping to produce. The products listed on the trademark include some staples in the Gwen Stefani look, like lip liner, eyeshadow, and eyeliner, as well as a few surprises, such as bath oil, masks, shower gel, and essential oils. Clearly, she's interested in providing customers with the basics they'll need to recreate her look, and she also wants to jump on beauty trends, such as face masks and essential oils.