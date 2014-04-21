Experimenting with eye color feels a lot safer when you do it in a subtle, controlled way, which is just what pencils (as opposed to creams or powders) let you do. These come in 12 long-wearing shades, from neutral to strikingly vivid. Use as little or as much as your confidence allows. Many of the colors can be used on cheeks and lips, too.



To buy: $16 each, sephora.com.