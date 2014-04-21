11 Products That Work Makeup Magic
Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin CC Curl + Care Mascara
Those with sensitive eyes or allergies often find mascara irritating. But this one has solely natural (i.e., hypoallergenic) ingredients, including tapioca starch and beeswax, to build thickness and body. Another welcome sight: the price tag.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.
NYX Cosmetics Two Timer Dual-Ended Eyeliner
Like the flexibility of wearing a cat-eye one day and a smoky one the next? Try this twofer eye-enhancer: At one end, there’s a smudgeable pencil tip; at the other, a felt-tip liquid liner. Or, for a precise and long-lasting effect, use both: Stroke on the liquid liner, allow it to dry, then fix any gaps or bumps in the line with the pencil.
To buy: $10, nyxcosmetics.com.
Hard Candy Cheeks and Balances Highlight & Contour Cheek Duo
With one swipe (and a little blending), the double-stripe do-it-all deposits color and highlighter in just the right spots.
To buy: $7, walmart.com.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Colour Pencils
Experimenting with eye color feels a lot safer when you do it in a subtle, controlled way, which is just what pencils (as opposed to creams or powders) let you do. These come in 12 long-wearing shades, from neutral to strikingly vivid. Use as little or as much as your confidence allows. Many of the colors can be used on cheeks and lips, too.
To buy: $16 each, sephora.com.
Mark Juice Gems High Shine Lip Gloss
Found: the grown-up alternative to those sweet, shiny, lightly tinted lip balms of yore. What scores this slicker adult cred? Sleek, chic packaging; a contoured applicator; and moisturizing fruit extracts. Available in eight shades.
To buy: $11 each, meetmark.com.
Iman Cosmetics CC Correct & Cover Powder to Crème Concealer
A too-light concealer is a dead giveaway that you, well, have something to conceal. This one melts seamlessly into tanned or darker skins for a natural effect. The formula, rich in amino acids and vitamins, also helps to firm skin and mask the appearance of lines. Available in five shades.
To buy: $15, drugstore.com.
Benefit The POREfessional Agent Zero Shine
Never let them see you shine. This cunning little dispenser, filled with oil-absorbing powder, has a tiny twist-up brush (which screws into the base), allowing for mess-free touch-ups on the go.
To buy: $30, benefitcosmetics.com.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Genius
Defying all categorization but checking many boxes, this gel can be painted over eye shadow, eyeliner, or lipstick to make it waterproof all day; can turn eye shadow into liner (dunk the wand in powder and apply); and can bind loose glitter to lids (dip the wand in sparkles and dab onto skin). Sheer genius.
To buy: $18, sephora.com.
Hard Candy Single & Loving It Eye Shadows
Even the prettiest palette of powders can lose its appeal when smudged in the compact. But these shadows remain pristinely marbleized. Whether you use just one color or a swirl of them, simply dust off the top with a makeup brush when finished and you’ll find the original pattern, good as new.
To buy: $3 each, walmart.com.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Beauty Balm
You’ll be made in the shade: The ne plus ultra of BBs—which boasts line-smoothing amino acids; flaw-hiding, optical-blurring pigments; and moisturizing hyaluronic acid—now comes in a trio of shades, from light to dark.
To buy: $34, urbandecay.com.
L’Oréal Paris Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer
Got issues...with your eyes? Here’s therapy that won’t break the bank: effective coverage for dark rings, plus an innovative roller-ball tip that cools and depuffs. Available in three shades.
To buy: $10 at drugstores.