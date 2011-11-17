5 Gold Makeup Picks

By Petra Guglielmetti
Updated August 29, 2014
Jens Mortensen
Glitzy gold makeup always ushers in the holiday season, but this year it's particularly rarefied. (No standard-issue eye shadows here.)
Givenchy L’Or Céleste

Mist your shoulders and décolletage with softly gleaming metallic dust.

To buy: $68, sephora.com.

Essie Golden Nuggets Nail Polish

Get the Midas touch with the help of glittery gold nail polish.

To buy: $8, amazon.com.

MAC Cosmetics Superslick Liquid Eye Liner

Gilded liner swept along the upper lashes lights up your eyes—and this one is long-lasting. In Pure Show.

To buy: $17.50, maccosmetics.com.

Make Up For Ever Metal Powder

Sprinkle this loose powder into foundation for a bit of radiance, or smooth it across your eyelids with a finger.

To buy: $22, sephora.com.

Cosmé Proud Gold Revitalizer

This exfoliator gel contains 24-karat-gold flecks that buff away dullness and leave skin glowing.

To buy: $100 for 1.8 ounces, cosmeproud.com.

By Petra Guglielmetti