5 Gold Makeup Picks
Jens Mortensen
Glitzy gold makeup always ushers in the holiday season, but this year it's particularly rarefied. (No standard-issue eye shadows here.)
Givenchy L’Or Céleste
Jens Mortensen
Mist your shoulders and décolletage with softly gleaming metallic dust.
To buy: $68, sephora.com.
Essie Golden Nuggets Nail Polish
Essie
Get the Midas touch with the help of glittery gold nail polish.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
MAC Cosmetics Superslick Liquid Eye Liner
MAC Cosmetics
Gilded liner swept along the upper lashes lights up your eyes—and this one is long-lasting. In Pure Show.
To buy: $17.50, maccosmetics.com.
Make Up For Ever Metal Powder
Sephora
Sprinkle this loose powder into foundation for a bit of radiance, or smooth it across your eyelids with a finger.
To buy: $22, sephora.com.
Cosmé Proud Gold Revitalizer
Cosmé
This exfoliator gel contains 24-karat-gold flecks that buff away dullness and leave skin glowing.
To buy: $100 for 1.8 ounces, cosmeproud.com.